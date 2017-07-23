Lynda Hallinan: We can learn a lot from the youth of today

Matt Amesbury/University of Exet This is not fake news: the moss in Antarctica is growing at an increasingly rapid rate.

OPINION: The youth of today. They're so young. So selfie-ish. Surgically attached to their phones and iPads, texting without vowels, thinking only of themselves.

Last month, I eavesdropped on a bunch of pre-teens yabbering on about the issues that irk them. You know, little things like climate change, cyberbullying, battery hens, and why we're eating ourselves to death in an obesity epidemic.

READ MORE:

* Lynda Hallinan: Horticultural life hacks and frugal ways

* Lynda Hallinan: Making a difference, one sustainable lettuce at a time

* Lynda Hallinan: The alternative facts of life

My niece, Grace, had won a place in the finals of the 2017 Franklin Schools' Speech Competition. In a church hall in Pukekohe, on a bitterly cold winter Wednesday, she – and 15 of her Year 5 and 6 peers – climbed on to a soapbox of their own choosing. Oh, to be 10 or 11 again. Those girls and boys were earnest, eloquent and idealistic. They did themselves proud.

The evening began with a three-minute lecture on healthy eating from Tayla of Harrisville School. Her argument was clear and well-researched. "Please make good food choices. It could save your life." She made some excellent points but I'm not sure her message got through for, when the evening concluded, we went straight to the pub for a round of sticky date puddings with custard.

Was the custard made with free-range eggs? My niece used her speech to lobby supermarkets to stop supporting cruelty by stocking eggs from caged hens. It's a subject close to Grace's heart – I've heard her admonishing her grandmother after a surprise fridge audit – and her argument was persuasive.

"Do you buy free-range eggs?" I whispered to my sister, seated beside me.

"We do now," she whispered back.

I have a love-hate relationship with our free-range chickens. I love their large orange yolkers but fume over their wanton garden destruction, but it's a small beef, really.

"Imagine," said Millee, from Pukekohe East, "if you came home one day and found dinosaurs wandering around in your garden. How cool would that be!" Personally, I have enough trouble with possums and rabbits, although a long-necked brachiosaurus could save a fortune on shelter belt trimming.

"We've had enough of Donald Trump," Millee continued, "but imagine if we could clone more great people. Just think what else Albert Einstein could have invented if he was still alive."

Isobelle, from Mangatangi School, had a bold goal for her 180 seconds on stage: "Some people think that global warming is a hoax but I'm here to tell you it's real". She'd been to Waihi Beach. She'd seen houses hanging over eroded sand dunes, and heard about the thick green moss carpeting Antarctica. The frozen continent could soon be a tropical rainforest, she opined.

(A confession. I later fact-checked her speech but her research proved sound. Scientists from Exeter and Cambridge universities have found a "dramatic" change in Antarctic moss habits, with cores sampled since 1950 showing a four- to five-fold increase in average growth rates.)

The 2017 champion, Jack from Pukekohe Hill School, stepped up to speak in adidas trackpants, Nike trainers and socks. "Don't be fooled by advertising," he said, adding, in a precocious display of Tui-sponsored scepticism, "We all know we'll play like the All Blacks if we drink Gatorade, right?"

Eva took to the stage smiling. It was her specialist subject. Others spoke on why kids should not be allowed to own cellphones, Lego, free internet for everyone, why practice makes perfect, the character-revealing role of team sports, and the universal benefits of dog ownership. Two toastmistresses spoke about gymnastics, Jiya declaring it "not just for girls" while Kaija unwittingly strayed into the immunisation debate, reminding us how measles derailed gymnast Nikki Jenkins' 1992 Olympic campaign.

Luc, from Patumahoe School, talked dirty. "Are you a wasteful wiper?" he asked the audience. Flush less, he implored, and save the planet, or at least save some of the 27,000 trees that go down our toilets every day.

Valley School's Fedora also had a green theme. Animals are losing their habitat, she argued, because of fools cutting down trees. "It would be horrible to live in a world without trees," she said, "just because of silly people cutting them down. I hope none of you are thinking about cutting down trees because it's just not worth it!"

I blushed and sat on my mulch-stained hands, having spent the day tree-felling to let more sun into my flower garden. Age may have wearied my morals, my political ideals, my commitment to environmental causes, and my memory (could you speak for three minutes without notes?), but I'm unapologetically addicted to my chainsaw.

- Stuff