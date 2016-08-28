British millionaire Jane Park's bizarre rules for boyfriend Connor George

Facebook Jane Park won lotto before she could drive.

A young millionaire has threatened her boyfriend with drug tests and penis inspections in a bid to keep his behaviour in check before he embarks on a lads' holiday in Ibiza.

Jane Park, who rose to fame when she became Britian's youngest lottery winner in 2013, has been dating boyfriend Connor George for two months, The Sun reports.

The 20-year-old's beau is about to holiday with friends on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza, which is a notorious destination for tourist shenanigans.

A list rules Connor must abide by while abroad, penned by Park, surfaced online this week.

Among the 20 instructions are "No speaking to girls", "Try avoid eye contact with girls at all times", and "No drugs- I will pee sample you upon return".

Metro reports Park has also designed a t-shirt for George to wear while on holiday.

"It has her face on it, as well as picture of the couple together, and says: 'If you are reading this….you are too close to my boyfriend'."

- Stuff