'How to talk to a woman wearing headphones': Ridiculous advice from 'dating expert' has internet in stitches

123RF An article on how to pick up women wearing headphones has attracted amusement and rage across the internet.

Some hilarious advice from a self-described "dating and relationship expert" has caused the internet to go into overdrive, with responses ranging from amused to angry.

The article, "How to talk to a woman wearing headphones", written by Australian Dan Bacon, makes this premise: Women wearing headphones have already made their choice. They've chosen to listen to whatever it is that's playing through their headphones, rather than to the noises of the outside world. And a man who'd like to talk to them for the purposes of getting sex counts as "noises of the outside world".

Identifying a gap in the market for advice on talking to such women, Bacon released a step-by-step guide to help out a mate in crisis:

123RF Pretend to be taking headphones off your head, so she fully understands what you mean, advises self-described relationships expert Dan Bacon.

• "Stand in front of her (with 1 to 1.5 metres between you). Have a confident, easy-going smile.

• "If she hasn't already looked up at you, simply get her attention with a wave of your hand. Wave your hand in her direct line of vision so she can see it.

• "When she looks at you, smile, point to her headphones and confidently ask: 'Can you take off your headphones for a minute?' as you pretend to be taking headphones off your head, so she fully understands what you mean.

• "If she doesn't understand that you want her to briefly take off her headphones, simply gesture that you want to talk to her by pointing back and forth from you to her and say: 'I want to talk to you for a minute'."



And the winning pickup line he advocates is this: "I don't normally talk to girls with headphones, but your big green headphones were just calling out to me."

If you're a man talking to me when I have headphones on you'd better be the flight attendant telling me we're landing. #danbacon — Carrie Simpson (@coldcallcarrie) August 30, 2016 How To Talk To A Woman Wearing Headphones:

1) stand up straight

2) walk confidently

3) keep walking past her

4) leave that woman alone — Ms. Armageddon (@OaklandElle) August 30, 2016

And lest a bloke doesn't get the reception he expects, Bacon has this final piece of advice.

"Sometimes a woman will be interested in talking to a guy, but she won't immediately pull out her headphones and show interest. Why?

"Some women like to test to see how confident a guy is by ignoring his attempts to converse with her and then seeing what he does next," he asserts.

how to approach women wearing headphones:



1 wave wildly

2 try to appear larger than you are

3 shout loudly at the bear

4 wait that's bears — Nick Capozzoli (@NickCapozzoli) August 30, 2016 How to approach women wearing headphones in public:



- goofy smile

- cheerful attitude

- friendly eyes

- floppy ears

- be a dog — ronnie (@rondoftw) August 30, 2016 How to Approach a Girl Wearing Headphones



- Don't

- Leave her alone

- Ur not entitled to her attention no matter how attractive u find her — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) August 30, 2016

"Does he become nervous and awkward? Does he walk away in shame, or does he remain calm and continue talking to her in a confident, easygoing manner?

"If a guy gives up at the first sign of resistance, a woman like her will lose interest because he lacks the type of confidence that she looks for in a guy."

Bacon, who "used to be hopeless with women", believes his techniques will lead men to dating success.

"I lacked confidence in myself and couldn't get women to like me. Despite being a good, honest guy, women just weren't interested.

"I didn't know what to say or do to attract women, so I was single and alone for a long time. It sucked.

"When I created the controversial attraction techniques that I now teach here at The Modern Man, beautiful women began flooding into my life and I've enjoyed my choice of women ever since."

The advice column has inspired many on social media to suggest spinoff articles, such as "How to Talk to The Girl with a Pearl Earring", "How to Talk to A Girl Under Water" and "How to Talk to a (Female) Coroner Who Is Performing Your Autopsy".

- The Washington Post, Stuff