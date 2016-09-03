Victoria Beckham insists 'love at first sight exists'

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images It may not be the most romantic of places, but the Beckham's love story began in the Man United players' lounge.

Victoria Beckham fell in love with husband David the first time she saw him.

The 42-year-old singer-turned-designer first clapped eyes on her soccer star spouse at a charity football match in 1997. In a letter she wrote to her past self for the October issue of Britain's Vogue magazine, Beckham revealed that she knew as soon as she spotted David that he was the one for her.

"Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge - although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," the mother-of-four wrote in the letter, entitled "What I Wish I'd Known".



"While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you."

Pascal Le Segretain After getting married in 1999, the couple has four children together - and they're still going strong.

It seems the feelings were mutual, as David asked for her phone number after they met. Beckham also wrote in the letter that her now-husband has a sentimental side, keeping the memento of the time the former Spice Girl first handed over her digits.

"He's going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)," Beckham wrote.

The couple got engaged in 1998 and wed in 1999. They now have four children together and are one of the most successful celebrity couples in the world.

Another subject Beckham tackled in her letter was how, before she found fame with the Spice Girls, she struggled with her weight and skin problems - giving her a lot of insecurity.

She wrote: "I know you are struggling right now. You are not the prettiest, or the thinnest, or the best at dancing at the Laine Theatre Arts college. You have never properly fitted in, although you are sharing your Surrey school digs (home) with really nice girls.

"You have bad acne. You think the Principal has put you at the back of the end-of-year show (in a humiliatingly bright purple Lycra leotard) because you are too plump to go at the front. (This may or may not be true.)"

