'I don't want my husband to go to a stag party overseas'

Q: My husband's best friend is getting married and has planned a stag party in the Dominican Republic.

I asked if I could come too and he said it was for men only. I don't want to be a b***h but I'm upset that he would go without me. We can't really afford it and we have a baby coming later this year.

What should I do? Tell him he can't go?

Steve: Find out precisely what he's got planned for the party. Then discuss it with your husband. It could be chaos, and if he goes for it, you've got a big problem with a baby on the way.

Mia: You're right to be concerned. The Dominican Republic is a poor country and sex tourism is big. Prostitution is actually legal, provided that a third party doesn't profit.

Depending on what part of the country he's in, your husband can expect to be approached by prostitutes. There's no shortage of massage parlours, strip clubs where men pay exit fees to take women home with them and street prostitutes looking for unescorted males.

If your man is intent on going to hang out with his buddy, you might not be able to stop him. All you can do is talk to him about your concerns and hopefully trust him.

If there's any doubt about his activities once he gets back, get him tested for sexually transmitted diseases immediately. Good luck!

