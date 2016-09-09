Lee Suckling: PDA that straight people take for granted

A little bit of PDA is OK for straight couples, but Lee and his husband don't get the same reaction.

One of the most common – and infuriating – homophobic comments that LGBT hear regularly is, "Why do you try to be so different when you say all you want is to be treated equally?"

The misguidedness of this statement only proves how difficult is it for outsiders to see the daily ways in which all LGBT people struggle. Not least, when we're with a same-sex partner; the most obvious indicator that we're "different".

When we talk about public displays of affection, or PDA, we're not just talking about having a pash on a park bench. The truth is, as LGBT people, society has made us feel uncomfortable about many types of same-sex PDA all our lives.

Though times are changing, there are still many things non-LGBT people take for granted that we still can't do in total comfort. And being told, "You can do what you want, but just not where I might have to see it," only compounds that social oppression.

HOLDING HANDS

It's the obvious one. Straight people can do it anywhere and never think about what it means. Same-sex couples, however, can only hold hands with each other in places they truly feel safe.

Even today, everywhere from major streets in Christchurch to small towns in the North Island, I get heckled at and stared at by strangers just for holding hands with another man.

Places like Wellington's Cuba Street or Auckland's Ponsonby and K Roads are safe spaces where we can hold hands freely, but in most other public places in New Zealand, we have to stop and consider our safety (or, at minimum, willingness to feel like a spectacle).

TOUCHING EACH OTHER

Most will agree that groping in public – no matter who you are – isn't appropriate. But G-rated touching, whether in the form of an arm over the shoulder, the stroke of a forearm or leg, or a hello/goodbye peck on the lips, is OK for everybody. Unless you're in a same-sex relationship.

A 2014 study by Indiana University found that most straight people are OK with gay people (and their formal rights) conceptually, but nearly half of heterosexuals are uncomfortable seeing same-sex PDA in real life. The study referred to this as the "informal rights" LGBT people are denied.

Speaking from personal experience where I've been hesitant to kiss or touch a same-sex partner in many public situations, I can vouch for the feeling of denial of such informal rights; those which straight people uniformly enjoy without even noticing.

DANCING

Gay clubs aside, same-sex couples can't dance with each other the fearless way straight people can. Family weddings, local jukebox pubs, traditionally-hetero bars... we're allowed to dance in them, but when it comes to dancing up close with each other, we know people will gawk.

A stare might be from somebody's grandmother, a group of mouthy lads, or even children whose parents have never educated them about non-straight relationships. Whatever the case, we often feel it's easier to dance in a group, alone, or with an opposite-sex friend instead of with our same-sex partners.

CHECKING INTO A HOTEL

While large, corporate hotels usually feel safe, checking into a smaller boutique hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, or Airbnb can elicit anxiety for same-sex couples. We have a small fear we'll be asked if we need two beds in one room, two different rooms, or even that we'll turned away completely and left with our suitcases on the street.

This is something non-LGBT couples don't have to consider when going on holiday. While the majority of hospitality providers won't be a problem, even a slight look of surprise or raised eyebrows from a host causes same-sex couples to wonder whether we've made the right accommodation choice.

HOUSING HUNTING

It's supposed to be a fun process for all couples, particularly when you're looking for your first home together. Buying or renting a house together is a serious public display of affection, but for same-sex couples, it can be tarred with reinforcement of gay stereotypes, gender norms and subtle micro-aggressions from real estate agents.

From telling us how much a house would benefit from our "decorating skills" to insinuating that we won't have children and thus kids rooms are perfect as offices, media rooms, and gift-wrapping rooms (I'm only half-joking on that one), I've heard them all on the house hunt.

Even upon actually buying a house last year, the first letter of confirmation my husband and I received from our real estate agent was still addressed to "Mr and Mrs".

THE SOLUTION

What's the takeaway from all of this? Same-sex couples need to be more visible. We need to be more obvious in our representations of difference. We need not to assimilate to be equal, but to stand out and be treated equally anyway. And we need to inspire others to do the same.

All same-sex couples need to make an effort to normalise same-sex PDA, in order to avoid our community being silenced by those who only accept us conceptually.

It's unfair for this responsibility to rest on us, when the problem is actually others. But just like every preceding movement in LGBT rights, it is us that must demand change.

