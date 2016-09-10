Photograph of Barack and Michelle Obama has everyone screaming about relationship goals

Instagram/Essence The couple pose for a romantic photoshoot that has everyone shouting about relationship goals.

After eight years' reign in the White House, US President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama will bid adieu in January, so everyone is clamouring to get some final shots of the historical POTUS and FLOTUS.

For the month of October, Michelle, 52, will appear on two magazine covers: solo for InStyle and embracing her husband, 55, for Essence.

While she kills it on both, it's an inside shot of the couple in the latter that has gone viral and has social media shouting about relationship and real body goals.

No strangers to speaking openly about their affection for one another, the pair, who will be 24 years married next month, put their money where their mouth is as they posed lovingly hand-in-hand, while their silhouettes lit up by the backdrop of the window had others worshipping at the altar of Michelle.

"Yes, black love. Yes, Obama love. And with all respect, black body love," one Twitter user wrote.

Reminiscing about his time in office, the president said he is proud of his legacy, but admitted there is still a lot of work to be done by his replacement - Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.

Yes, black love. Yes, Obama love. And with all respect, black body love. pic.twitter.com/ZVfrs5B1II — Nichole (@tnwhiskeywoman) September 8, 2016

Barack and Michelle Obama are the most beautiful first couple the US has ever had. #RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/5uBpKKRjpk — Vero (@kikalavil) September 8, 2016

I will not objectify the FLOTUS I will not objectify the FLOTUS I will not objectify the FLOTUS I will not objectify the FLOTUS I will not o — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) September 8, 2016

"I can unequivocally say that America is better off now than we were when we came into office. By almost every economic measure, we're better off," he said. "But having said that, we still have a lot of work to do."

While some of his most cherished memories is time spent with his two daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, and the presidential pets, Bo and Sunny.

"Some of my fondest memories of the White House are just being with the girls on a summer night and walking the dogs around the South Lawn, talking and listening to them, trying to get Bo to move because sometimes it's hot," he said.

“I think when it comes to Black kids, it means something for them to have spent most of their life seeing the family in the White House look like them." We couldn't agree more, @michelleobama! For more behind-the-scenes access of our historic October cover, be sure to check out our Instagram Story 👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾 A photo posted by ESSENCE (@essence) on Sep 8, 2016 at 5:22pm PDT

Michelle also discussed the historic impact of their time in the White House.

"I think when it comes to black children, it means something for them to have spent most of their life seeing the family in the White House look like them," she said.

"It matters. All the future work that Barack talked about, I think over these last few years, we've kind of knocked the ceiling of limitation off the roofs of many young kids; imaginations of what's possible for them. And as a mother, I wouldn't underestimate how important that is, having that vision that you can really do anything - not because somebody told you, but because you've seen and experienced it. I think that will be a lasting impact on our kids."

- Sydney Morning Herald