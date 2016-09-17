Being single ain't what it used to be, Bridget Jones

Renee Zellweger in the original Bridget Jones's Diary.

Bridget Jones, the original singleton, is back on the big screen.



A bit older, at 43, still single (obviously) and pregnant, so at a life stage that demands a gear change and a new set of single life cliches to replace the chardonnay drip, fags, and nights alone on the sofa singing along to Barry Manilow. And there have to be big changes in Bridget's world because outside, in the real world, singleness has altered beyond recognition since we last saw her crying in her PJs.

To begin with, singleness is now the statistical norm (in the UK at least), not the mark of the unmarriageable exception.



Tinder has made singleness sexy, not lonely (that's the theory anyway). Single mothers, midlife divorcees, proud single ladies, all of them are as unremarkable as Uggs. Single women are even committing to themselves in special ceremonies (which is mad, of course). But the point is, Singleness has been shaken up, turned around, and now looks nothing like it did 20 years ago.

SUPPLIED IMAGE. 'The Edge of Reason' is the third installment of the Bridget Jones movies.



Back then, in the early days of Bridget's adventure, there were two types of single woman: the thoroughly sorted one with the back-up plan (often American, in my experience); and the one who was caught half-way between the world of her parents' expectations (marriage and babies by your mid-thirties) and the "Yes, we can have it all and put everything off" future - accompanied by the occasional cold sweat. Bridget was the voice of everyone single without a plan.

These days, there are all kinds of singleton tribes. Let me introduce you...

SAGS (SINGLE AGAINS)

These are women, like Bridget, who are single again in midlife, usually as a result of divorce. SAGs are not single again like Taylor Swift (see SILF) because they are a) older and b) not necessarily actively looking for a new partner. Nigella would be a SAG. In most cases they already have the children and the dog that made it all worthwhile in the first place; then again, a lot of them, like Jilly Cooper, would dearly like someone to go to the cinema with. SAGs are not necessarily cynical or sad, but are probably a bit battle-whipped and unsure whether to keep an open mind or stick to the lifestyle they know. Why not stay single and play it the way you want to?

SILFs

Taylor Swift is a SILF, as in MILF, as in Spinster I'd Like To... (don't blame me, it's a Bridget Jones term) and, as the acronym suggests, far from old maids, SILFs are in their desirable prime. Single but dating. Single as in not actually married but not single as in sleeping alone with the cat. They are the Sex and the City girls, only more so. More confident, supported, and much more powerful. TS has her girl squad, which appears to provide more larks and TLC than any boyfriend could. Gillian Anderson is another one, single but not single like we used to be single. Not single as in no gentleman callers and permanent hangovers and peering in the mirror thinking "How long have I got?"



SERIOUSLY CONTENTED SINGLE

It's Miranda Hart, it's Angela Rippon, it's Germaine Greer. The key with all of the above is that they're not averse to sharing their lives (Rippon and Greer have been married) but they're also very happy being single. Miranda often talks about the joy of being alone and no one thinks, "Yeah, right, she means she can't get a man."

MESSY SINGLE

If you haven't seen the BBC series Fleabag, she's Miranda gone to the dark side (and don't watch if you are easily shocked, because the purpose of Fleabag is to upend the cosy Miranda and Bridget-esque versions of singledom and tell it from the view of a struggling, self-destructive, lonely woman). The Messy Single is probably closest to Old Bridget. She has lots of ill-advised sex, gets into humiliating scrapes, but her world is a tougher, less romantic one. Messy Singles might end up on their own. Now there is a thought.

GIRLS BEHAVING BADLY (OR OLD SCHOOL SINGLES)

Girlfriends hitting the town is not new, but it's entirely lost its "Oooh look, no men" glamour. The fact that Cara Delevingne went out with Amber Heard (the ex-Mrs Johnny Depp) within hours of her divorce was practically routine in the circumstances. Absolutely Fabulous's Patsy and Edina pretend to be cougars, but have all their wildest times when it's just the two of them. Twelve years ago, there was always a question hanging over girly outings: where are all the men? That moment has passed.



SINGLE - EVEN WHEN NOT

The godmother of this category is Kate Moss. She's hardly ever not with someone, but even when she is - including when married - she never loses her single mojo. If you want to chart how much singleness has changed since Bridget Jones first came on the scene then take a look at Kate's life. She's made singleness, as in hedging your bets and dating into your forties, positively chic.



BETTER OFF OUT OF IT SINGLE

These are the confirmed singles who are never going to fall for that outdated ball-and-chain stuff. They consider their singleness to be sacrosanct and literally the last thing they need or want is some man hanging about making demands on their time. A lot of fictional police women - Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley, Gillian Anderson (again) in The Fall - are marriage refuseniks.



BRIDGET JONES REIMAGINED

Weirdly, Jennifer Lawrence is the closest to a modern younger Bridget Jones. She stumbles in her heels, admits to being too eager to please, seems hopeless at picking men and, by Hollywood standards, she's seen as being on the plump side. But Lawrence is BJ reimagined for the 21st century, because though she might be a bit of a goofball, she is the highest-paid actress, and not remotely troubled by any of the above. She is Bridget's kick-ass little sister.

