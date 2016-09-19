Binge-watching TV shows with your partner may improve your relationship

Sharing a social world – either real or fictional –is associated with better relationship functioning.

Binge-watching Stranger Things with your significant other may actually improve your relationship, finds new research which has our Netflix-loving selves cheering.

Two studies, published in the Journal of Personal and Social Relationships, found that when a couple don't have many mutual friends, watching TV and movies together was associated with better relationship quality.

A team of researchers from The University Of Aberdeen recruited 259 people in relatively long-term relationships to take part in a survey. Participants answered questions about the quality of their relationships and the extent to which they shared friends with their partners. They also responded to a questionnaire measuring "shared media use", which gathered information about how frequently couples watched TV shows/movies and read books together and how much they enjoyed doing so.

When they analysed the results, the team found that sharing a higher number of friends and a greater amount of media were both related to better relationship quality.

"Sharing a social world –either real or fictional –is associated with better relationship functioning," the authors wrote.

The team also found that for those couples with fewer mutual friends, watching TV and movies together was linked to greater interdependence, closeness and confidence in their relationships.

"What these results suggest to us is that when people have a hole in their social network that they share with their partners they might become more motivated to share media as a way to compensate for that deficit," study author Dr Sarah Gomillion told BBC News.

In the second study, 131 participants were divided into two groups. The first group were asked to write about the friends they shared with their partners and the activities they engaged in with their mutual buddies. The second group were asked to write about friends they did not share with their significant other. All respondents then completed questionnaires measuring their immediate desire to watch a movie or TV with their partners and their interest in media in general.

The researchers found that when participants considered the limited number of mutual friends they shared with their partners, they were more motivated to indulge in some quality binge-watching time with their other half. This, in turn, prompted a more positive evaluation of their relationship.

"Our studies show that sharing the social connections provided by TV shows and movies can deepen intimacy and closeness," the authors write.

"Furthermore, these experiences may provide couples who lack access to a shared social network of real-world friends and family members with an alternate means of establishing this shared social identity: watching TV shows and movies together."

Dr Gomillion told BBC News that watching TV or a movie with your partner is an easy way to improve relationship quality. "And anyone can do it at any time." she said.

"So if this is something that is good for relationships, it might help us identify an intervention that can improve relationship quality."

The research, the authors write, also adds to evidence demonstrating the importance of couples engaging in activities together that "expand the boundaries of the self and allow couples to turn two separate individuals into an interdependent 'we'"

So there you have it. Go home tonight, put the kids to bed, snuggle up with your beau and switch on Stranger Things.

Science says it's good for you.

