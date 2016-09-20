Rod Stewart's wife on marriage: Penny Lancaster opens up

David Buchan Rod Stewart and his third wife Penny Lancaster.

Penny Lancaster, now Lady Stewart thanks to her husband's elevation to Sir Rod Stewart earlier this year, is sharing the secret of happy family life with me.

And (whisper it) a lot of it's down to the new man in her life. A third person has entered their rock 'n 'roll marriage and she doesn't know how she ever coped without him.

"Greg is our manny, our male nanny, and he's perfect for my boys," beams Lancaster, 45. Said boys are her rambunctious sons Alistair, aged 10, and five-year-old Aiden.



"He's an ex-PE teacher, full of energy and at the age of 29 has the stamina to exhaust Alistair in particular; before I had my two sons I had no idea that boys were always - and I do mean always - on the go."



DANNY MOLOSHOK Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend a charity ball.



Lancaster met her husband in 1999 when she took photographs of him on tour. The couple married in 2007.

Sir Rod, who has six other children from his previous relationships, is 71, though she is rather sweetly prone to referring to him as her "boy" as well.

But back to Greg, who does indeed sound like a godsend. He plays sport with hearty enthusiasm, he cooks and ensures that the lads help with washing up too.

"The boys have me and their grandmother - my mum, Sally, who has a room in our house - as well as Rod's 88-year-old Auntie Mary, who comes most days," says Lancaster. "The last thing they needed was another woman telling them what to do, which is why we have a dude."

Not just a dude, either - but a gentleman who impresses on his charges that however old-fashioned it might sound, chivalry is a crucial component of any modern man's skill set.

"Manners are really very important to me," says Lancaster. "The boys see their dad standing up if I leave the table, paying me compliments, asking about my day and treating me nicely. They understand women are not only equals but should be respected, and if they ever want to date a girl they should first charm her mother with politeness and offers to help. It's a shoo-in after that."

Then she adds, dryly: "Rod's always opening doors for me, but I usually tell him to walk through first. Otherwise, if we're at a restaurant, the paparazzi end up getting a big giant close-up of me and then he's trailing behind looking like my little child"

We both laugh; Lancaster, as well as being leggy and lovely, with a great mane of tawny blonde hair and the complexion of a teenager, is both frank and very funny.

She and Sir Rod recently moved their main base from the US back to the UK so their sons could be educated here.

By all accounts, the model-turned-lothario-tamer-turned Loose Women panellist runs a tight ship at their sprawling house in Essex, which they spent the past two years renovating.

"Dealing with all the big things and then all the minutiae was so exhausting that I lost my normal ability to stay afloat, bob along and keep everyone's spirits up," she says. "I was so strung out, I assumed I had entered the menopause and went to the doctor for blood tests. But it was just the stress of moving house."

Now installed, Lancaster prides herself on her hypervigilant tiger mothering; there's the no-sugar organic food regime, the sensible-verging-on-draconian social media restrictions, the household chores that even heirs to a musical fortune must carry out.

Mercifully, she retains a keen sense of humour about her hands-on approach to pretty much everything.

"When Alistair uses a loo in public, I stand at the door and shriek 'Mummy's just outside!' by way of a warning to anyone who might be waiting inside a cubicle to prey on little boys," she says, unapologetically.

"He used to be embarrassed, but now he accepts that It's Just What Mummy Does."

Today, Mummy is publicising an eye health partnership between the Royal National Institute for the Blind and Specsavers. She is joint vice chairman of the RNIB, and Sir Rod has performed for the charity to raise funds. Lancaster is not just a campaign figurehead; she's done her research. She tells me 14 million people in the UK are not getting their eyes tested, and that sight-related conditions cost the economy 28 billion pounds a year, half of which are preventable or treatable through early diagnosis during tests.

"What's the point of us living longer if we can't see? Good eyesight means a better quality of life and too many people just take it for granted because they are too busy," she cries.

"Rod wears glasses now, but he won't hang them round his neck because, he says, 'That's what old men do'. So instead he has at least four sets of spectacles sitting in various places around the house and car, so he can find a pair if he suddenly needs to write a song," she smiles.

"Unfortunately, he's happy to make do with the cheap reading glasses you can buy in supermarkets, which can actually harm your eyes."

Her remarks do little to dispel her husband's reputation as a thrifty man, so careful with his 100 million pounds that he once reportedly made a 10-mile round trip back to a restaurant after being charged for a bottle of mineral water he hadn't ordered.

But judging from the diamonds encircling her wrists and the enormous rock on her finger, Lancaster is the beneficiary of whatever money he does spend.

The couple travel a lot and still have homes in the US and France. Sir Rod has no intention of retiring, she says: "He's not running out of energy any time soon and to safeguard his health he has a full MOT four times a year." The recent deaths of David Bowie at 69, and Prince at 57, gave him pause for thought, she says.

It's well documented that Lancaster went through three gruelling rounds of IVF to conceive her second child. After two stressful years of treatment, they decided not to try for a third baby, but Lancaster doesn't feel she's missing out by not having a daughter.

"I get my 'fix' because Rod has three girls, Kimberly, Ruby and Renee," she says. "And there's also my dad, who is 72, who has two young daughters, aged four and one - proving you don't need to be a rock star to be a father late in life."

Because most of Rod's work is in the US, they can both be away for days at a time, knowing that the grandparents will hold fort.

"If I come back and it's late in the evening, I'll go in to kiss Alistair goodnight and if he'll sleepily say, 'Hello Mummy, you look nice. Did you have a good time?'," grins Lancaster. "And then I feel a surge of pride that I'm doing something right. I love my three boys."

She means, of course, her four boys. After all, any modern mother of sons would be bereft without her manny.

