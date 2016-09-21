Dating dilemma: He was happy dating her, until he met her sister

iStock In love with her sister? Stuck in friend zone? Our agony aunts tackle your dating dilemmas.

"HER SISTER 'TOOK MY BREATH AWAY"

Q: I met this wonderful woman through an internet site three weeks ago, and everything's been great. I'm 24, she's 21. So why am I writing? Because two days ago, I met her sister, who's my age and was so smart and so beautiful that she took my breath away.



Do I dare ask her sister out? Do I lose them both if I do that? Or should I take a chance on the best possible outcome?

Mia: Dude, are you nuts? The only way you can date one sister after already taking the other out is if the first sister doesn't want your wishy-washy behind.

READ MORE:

* What I learnt from 'The Rules' of dating

* My blind dating experiment: 10 lessons for finding romance

* Hi, I am a cat lady - wanna date?



The way you're going at it, you are going to get dumped by sister number 1. Once one sister dumps you like that, it breaks the sister code for sister number 2 to then start dating you. I've seen it happen, but it usually involves hurt feelings. The first sister inevitably ends up feeling outdone.

Since you're not all that impressed by sister number 1, my advice is to move on.

Steve: Did you ever have to make up your mind? Pick up on one and leave the other one behind. It's not often easy, and not often kind

The problem you face is not uncommon. Your decision is just like ones you'll have to make in other parts of your life: Jobs, homes, cars, friends.

Some of your decisions will be bad ones. Some will be just right. That, my man, is life. The decision you seek with the sisters can end in one of three ways: Heaven, hell, or something in between. But you do have to make up your mind.

"SHE THINKS OF ME AS JUST A FRIEND"

Q: Me and this girl have been talking for a while now. She's real cool. I like her a lot. When we are together, all I can think about is us finally having sex. But when I try to make a move, she says she thinks of me as just a friend.

Steve: Have you ever met a girl that you tried to date. But a year to make love she wanted you to wait?

Biz Markie has the best possible analysis. He concludes:

So please listen to the message that I send,

Don't ever talk to a girl who says she just has a friend.

Mia: Keep pushing up on this girl and you may find yourself with a rape charge. Take her at her word that you're just friends, and leave it at that.

Steve is a 50-something married man who's been around the block. Mia is a younger, recently married woman with an all-together different attitude. They may not agree, but they have plenty of answers.

- MCT