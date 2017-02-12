Manifesto: Being your partner's best friend isn't enough

OPINION: Whenever you talk to somebody who has a really good relationship or marriage, they almost always have the same answer to their "secret to success".

"We're each other's best friends," they'll say.

Having a best friend in your partner is wonderful. There are few better things in life than being able to have a few casual beers and a genuine laugh with the same person you're sleeping with.

But there is a balance to be struck between treating a partner like a best friend, and ensuring they feel special, too.

As a man married to another man, I don't think I always get this balance right. Sometimes I'm more selfish than I mean to be, and I take a "they don't care that much" approach to the small daily things that really add up.

Ensuring your partner always feels special is about doing the things you don't want to do, because you're in love with them, and they want to do them.

You know, when they really want to go out to a fancy new restaurant, but you just want to stay home and binge on Black Mirror on Netflix? You should go out for the dinner. Or when they want to see a rom-com and you just want to air-punch while watching the latest Marvel movie? The right answer has Hugh Grant in it.

Bridging the best friend/special someone divide also means putting that extra effort in to avoid doing the things your partner hates.

You know what their bugbears are: the things you forget in the kitchen, the routes you drive in the car, the seemingly harmless jokes you make in the company of others.

These are permissible with your best mate, but when you try hard not to do them in the company of your partner, they really, genuinely feel the cumulative effect of special treatment.

Trite advice to "be more romantic" abounds, especially at this time of year in the days leading to Valentine's. Being romantic, however, doesn't mean Champagne and chocolates (or at least it doesn't have to).

I think the most romantic thing I do in my marriage is manage logistics: I'll organise an entire weekend away, for example, and handle every detail along the way.

It's not cheesy, and it doesn't come wrapped in a big pink and red bow. But it really is appreciated.

If you're going to have a great relationship, you need to have a best friend in it with you.

That's not quite enough to make it really last, however. Finding the balance between being the guy to crack a Heiney with, and the guy who brings home roses, is probably the true secret to success.

