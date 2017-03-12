Manifesto: Stop calling women sluts and men studs

123rf Why do we applaud men and shame women for doing the same thing?

OPINION: The term "slut" was thrown around a lot at my high school, before anybody was even having sex.

It was the go-to slur for a female in my conservative Cantabrian upbringing; possibly fuelled by the fact that our parents just never discussed sex with us.

If you're a woman, you've possibly been called a slut at some point. Few men can claim the same – and even if they can, any sort of "male slut" jibe can be turned around and worn as a badge of pride.

More commonly, though, he'll be known as a stud.

Calling a woman a slut is never justified – whether the woman has slept with one person or 100.

READ MORE:

* Manifesto: Men, it's OK to cry sometimes

* Manifesto: Friends and money don't mix

* Manifesto: What topics of conversation should men avoid?

I'm hesitant to even use the word "promiscuous" because I think it's loaded with destructive connotations. I prefer the term "sex-positive", which is how I like to talk about sexually active people, no matter their gender.

Sex positivity is a movement born out of the prevalence of slut shaming, for instance, making a woman feel negative about who she is, who she sleeps with and how she presents herself.

As a guy I've always been let off so easily when it comes to my sex life. Engaging in casual or frequent sexual activity isn't something people have ever used against me.

It's not ammunition to shame a man; in fact, personally, it's something I've been applauded for. As if I've somehow become cooler – more debonair – purely because I have some notches on my bedpost.

This can't go on if we're to eliminate this slut/stud double standard. We need to stop congratulating ourselves (and other men) on sexual "conquests"

Because they're not conquests, they're other humans; equal in every way.

Continuing to applaud men when we sleep with someone new only reinforces the cliche that sex is some sort of one-way transaction. As if we have accomplished something while society continues to look down its nose on those who give away what is sought after.

Sex isn't an accomplishment. Neither is it an act of shame. Everyone's allowed to enjoy it, and that's what sex positivity is all about.

In taking away those slut/stud judgments, we're still able to have frank conversations while leaving outdated gender ideals out of it.

Calling somebody a "slut" doesn't put you in a higher moral position. If anything, it shows that you have an antiquated, sex-negative view on life.

If I could take that message back to my 16-year-old self – and everybody I went to school with – we might have been thinking about sex differently for our whole adult lives.

*Comments on this article have been closed

- Sunday Magazine