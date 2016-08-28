Mother insists there's nothing wrong with breastfeeding and co-sleeping with 3-year-old

LULASTIC HIPPYSHAKE Lucy AitkenRead practices attachment parenting, and shares a bed with her two children.

Parents are ignoring advice not to share their beds with babies, despite coroners routinely warning of the dangers.

Lucy AitkenRead shares her bed with her partner and their two children. Their bed is a queen and king mattress pushed together.

While pregnant she discovered attachment parenting, which aims to promote a close relationship between a baby and its parents.

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRFAX NZ Lucy AitkenRead with her two children Juno, 3, and Ramona, 5.

This includes bed sharing, and breastfeeding her three-year-old Juno. Her five-year-old Ramona has the option to be breastfed but is no longer interested.

She believes this approach it is best for her children. "Children thrive on not being alone at night time. When the children stir we don't have to leave our bed to comfort them," she said.

"We are really happy to be led by our children's needs. The second they say we need our own room we will do that."

SUPPLIED Emily Holdaway shares her bed with her 11-month-old Ziggy.

Bed sharing (or co-sleeping) is a controversial subject, which coroners are warning against.

There have been at least 15 recommendations or comments from coroners since 2008 about the importance of education on the dangers of sleeping with a baby, particularly after the parent has been drinking alcohol.

In 2013, deaths from co-sleeping were termed an "epidemic" by coroner Wallace Bain.

SIDS and Kids chief executive Margret Free said there were too many deaths because of co-cleeping in New Zealand and it should not happen at all.

She said the number of deaths due to co-sleeping had been dropping and believed it was a direct result of the coronial inquiries.

But Hamilton mother Emily Holdaway, who started sharing a bed with her son Ziggy Jay when he was about four months old, said the message from child safety experts should not promote a blanket ban on co-sleeping.

"You're going to get exhausted parents who are at the end of their tether who bring that baby into their bed because its the only way they are going to get any sleep, and potentially not have the knowledge to do it as safely as they could."

Holdaway said when she started bed sharing with her baby, she didn't tell people about it because of the stigma surrounding co-sleeping.

But he's now 11 months old: "I've recently realised that a lot of parents do. It's something you sort of talk about it and see how the other parent reacts," she said.

"You see this huge look of relief. I think it's a bit sad that it's not spoken about. That's when people don't realise how to do it safely."

Waikato District Health Board midwife Margaret Fletcher said she understands some mothers are reluctant to admit to bed-sharing.

The Waikato District Health board safe sleeping policy which covers the Midlands region recommends the baby has a separate space to sleep.

It recommends the infant sleeps in its own bed, face up, face clear, in a space that is smoke-free and free of the risk of wedging.

Fletcher said the conversation about making the environment as safe as possible needs to go along with the conversation about a separate sleep space.

"When we talk to mothers about where they sleep their baby is that they plan to sleep separately with their baby but at some stage they will sleep with their baby," she said.

"We tell mothers to make the environment safe for that one-off time, which research tells us is the more dangerous time of that one-off time to make the environment as safe as possible in case the mother is tired and falls asleep with the baby."

Fletcher said mothers and babies are assessed for risk and offered a Pepi-pod, a bassinet-like item designed to stop caregivers rolling onto babies when they are in the same bed, if they fit the criteria.

- Sunday Star Times