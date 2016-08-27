Blogger supported over blackface threats

Blogger Constance Hall swamped with support over Nic Naitanui blackface threats

Facebook/Constance Hall "I'm in a hotel room bathroom crying my eyes out on the floor," Hall wrote after the backlash.

Parenting blogger Constance Hall says she has been overwhelmed with support after receiving "death threats" for deleting a photo of a boy who donned blackface at a school event.

An Australian mother posted a photo on Hall's Facebook page of her son dressed up as Eagles star Nic Naitanui, with a black wig and his skin painted brown, for Book Week, in which children are asked to go to school as their favourite hero or book character.

The photo of the boy sparked widespread condemnation on social media and a call for education from injured Naitanui, who later volunteered to meet with the young boy.

FACEBOOK The mum's photo of her son in blackface sparked outrage.

Hall deleted the photo from her Facebook page, which has more than 890,000 followers, because she didn't agree with the "blackface".

But the mother-of-four posted on her Facebook on Friday she was not prepared for the venomous attack she copped for removing it.

"I didn't think I was shaming her [the mother] at all, I clearly stated that I don't believe she is racist at all, she has a beautiful son with a great hero," she said.

"I just don't think we should paint our kids in blackface if it offends and hurts people.

"Now I have never received so much abuse in my life. I am being called a c**t from her family, I have received death threats, I ban them and they start new accounts, they are relentless. I have been called every name under the sun, called a fake, told that I am too big for my boots over and over again.

"I thought I had my anxiety under control but I feel like I can't breath [sic]."

But Hall later took to Facebook to thank people for their overwhelming support in the wake of the backlash, with more than 11,000 people commenting on her post.

She said complete strangers had hugged her on the streets of her hometown of Fremantle.

"You guys have changed everything," she wrote.

"I got dressed. I didn't think I could. But I checked out of the hotel and I was hugged in the lobby by a beautiful woman, I cried again but it was such a relief.

"So I want you to know that all of these messages and supportive comments have reached me.

"So far in the last hour I have been hugged by three strangers in Freo. I feel like those hugs are coming from all of you, you have reached me. You'll never know how much you mean to me.

"Thank you so much."

The woman who originally posted the picture of her son dressed in blackface, said she decided to paint the primary school student despite being afraid of backlash from "politically correct extremists".

"Today I have been called every single name under the sun, labelled as something I'm not," the mother posted on her Facebook page on Thursday night.

"Had my words twisted into other people's negative interpretations.

"But I have also received literally a hundred inboxes [sic] from amazing women all over the world ... sending me inspirational messages to make me smile.

"This makes me believe there is still a little hope for humanity."

The mother later told Radio 6PR reporter Lisa Barnes, "having to explain to my nine-year-old what's going on was heartbreaking, his response 'I dream of being Nic Nat, I just wanted to look like him for one day'."

In the woman's original post on Thursday, she boasted how she "painted my boy brown and he looked fanf---ingtastic" - describing the moment as a "parenting win".

"He is pastey white and if I just sent him in a wig and footy gear, no one would tell who he was," she said.

"So I grew a set of balls and painted my boy brown.

"After being told by everyone on Facebook not to do it and it's a horrible idea etc, my son won the f---ing parade!"

But it is understood as many as 50 children may have been rewarded for their costumes.

Naitanui - an AFL multicultural ambassador - tried to defuse the the controversy with a calm and measured post on Friday.

Honestly I've encouraged this mistake in the past but I'm now educated of its origins.lets grow together #BookWeek pic.twitter.com/syvDibeWSS — Nic Naitanui (@RealNaitanui) August 25, 2016

"The young bloods innocence merely attempting to emulate his hero hurts my heart. Especially when that hero is me!" he wrote.

"It's a shame racism co-exists in an environment where our children should be nurtured not tortured because they are unaware of the painful historical significance "blackface" has had previously on the oppressed.

"I don't believe the mother had any intention to cause harm, just wanted her kid to simply be 'Nic Nat', however (she) may reflect on this and choose an alternate method next time."

Naitanui later tweeted that he would "love to meet the little champion reader."

- Sydney Morning Herald