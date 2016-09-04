The cracks are showing

#AskJaquie: The pressure of being all things to all people

N/A Mila Kunis, left, Christina Applegate and Kathryn Hahn star in Bad Moms. Some times, a movie about some bad mothers can help make you a good mother, writes Jaquie Brown.

OPINION: Don't let the pressure of daily life make you lose sight of the most important things.

The biggest thing I struggle with as a mum is guilt.

Old Man Guilt follows me everywhere I go. Like a fart trapped in a pair of old track pants. He just will not leave.

Jaquie Brown: I feel guilty when I lose my temper at the end of the day and I feel guilty that I don't see my friends enough.

I feel guilty if I am too busy to go food shopping so the kids end up with the same unimaginative meal night after night. It's nearly never organic (shoot me), I feel guilty that the house is a total mess and I have zero motivation to do anything about it.

READ MORE:

*Having children is not compulsory

*Lost for words when life is cruel

I feel guilty when I lose my temper at the end of the day and I feel guilty that I don't see my friends enough.

We are mostly in the same situation, right in the eye of the storm of raising a young family and it's hard. There's not enough time for anything, right now.

Looking around nearly all of us are showing cracks – not literally – although sometimes I do dream about running away and growing my leg hair super long and never wearing pants again, so I would be showing my pant-less crack to everyone. But that's just a dream for now.

What I do know is we all feel the constant pressure to do it all and to be it all. All the time.

Many of us are hanging on by threads and are so focused on everyone else, we neglect the most important one, us.

I don't know how many times I've said to friends that I wish I was cared for the same way I care for my kids. I wish I had my meals all lovingly prepared, my clothes washed and folded in drawers, so as if by magic it was all sorted and I hadn't lifted a finger. I want to be bathed and have my fat rolls tickled and told how adorable I am naked – and put to bed at 7pm.

I went to see Bad Moms at the movies this week. It took about two weeks to arrange with my mum pals, but it was so worth it. Not just for the martinis and pizza that I enjoyed on my own in the dark and being with my girlfriends and laughing very hard, but actually seeing ourselves reflected on screen and taking on board the message of the film: that being a bad mom actually makes you a good mom.

I'm so hard on myself and I very rarely give myself a break. This film validated everything I have been experiencing and gave me permission to take the pressure off. If you follow me on Facebook you'll have seen my messy house photos. That's part of my therapy. But I have more to achieve and I think we all do.

I'm not sure how to end this column because I'm writing on my laptop as I get a pedicure and I'm getting a foot rub and I'm close to falling asleep or dribbling or both. But I guess you could say that this is my way of taking much needed time for me and I'm on my way to recovery. So I hope you are happy for me.

PS. Happy fathers day to all the dads, past and present – hope you are enjoying your sleep in.

XX.

- Sunday Star Times