Grit your teeth, have 'the talk'

Ali Mau: Parents, grit your teeth and steel yourself for 'the talk'

PETER MEECHAM/FAIRFAX NZ Ali Mau: "It's a parent's job to parent it's your job to hold your nose and dive right in when it comes to the tough topics, but it's not easy."

OPINION: When my oldest was 8, she came home from a visit to a brand new friend's house and asked, "Mummy, what does this mean?" poking the index finger of one hand through the circled index-and-thumb of the other hand.

That means just one thing, right? But little kids are supposed to be blissfully free of such complex - and messy - concepts.

So I freaked out a little bit. I asked, "Who showed you that?" with the kind of fake casualness that would only fly with the under 10s. My friend's older brother, she said. She did not go back to that new friend's house again.

I'm not saying that was a reasonable reaction on my part. That might have been day one of a life-long friendship right there, and I nipped it in the bud. But it seemed the best thing to do at the time. The most careful thing to do. That was before the smartphone.

READ MORE:

* Demand for services helping children with 'inappropriate' sexualised behaviour

* Sex mis-education: Let's talk about sex

* How technology is changing sexual behaviour

My point being that the kind of information you really don't want your seven or eight-year-old to have could just as easily come from an older sibling.

Access to the internet in the hands of younger and younger smartphone or tablet users has made this issue an ever-murkier cesspool, and as a parent it's your job to hold your nose and dive right in. It's not easy, and I've started to question how good the advice we're getting really is.

I've done dozens of interviews with the nice people from organisations like Netsafe. What should a parent do, I ask. And secretly I'm dying to get the magic formula that will keep my kids from unsafe chat rooms and pornography that shows women being hurt and degraded and pretending to like it.

Make sure you know what they're looking at, they tell me every time.

I've realised that this is both great advice in theory, and almost impossible to consistently follow.

If you don't eventually wake up to the fact that your tweens and teens are WAY ahead of you, then you're dumber than you look.

We've had a household policy for years now that means any device can be seized and audited at any time. Those random audits have never turned up anything untoward, but you'd be mad to think that's definitive.

As Zack's parents found, specialist IT skills are needed and most parents just don't have those. If the police's forensic crime lab's unable to find the smoking gun, good luck to you, Mum and Dad.

So what's the answer? Well, here's what we decided. When there's a hard-but-necessary conversation to be had – grit your teeth and have it. Our most recent one was about pornography and respect. It included graphic topics that the editor of this newspaper would not in a million years let me spell out.

I planned it carefully to take place in the car, where neither of us had to look each other in the eye.

And it worked a treat.

Good luck.

- Sunday Star Times