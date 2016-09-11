Grit your teeth, have 'the talk'

Ali Mau: Parents, grit your teeth and steel yourself for 'the talk'

Ali Mau: "It's a parent's job to parent it's your job to hold your nose and dive right in when it comes to the tough ...
PETER MEECHAM/FAIRFAX NZ

Ali Mau: "It's a parent's job to parent it's your job to hold your nose and dive right in when it comes to the tough topics, but it's not easy."

OPINION: When my oldest was 8, she came home from a visit to a brand new friend's house and asked, "Mummy, what does this mean?" poking the index finger of one hand through the circled index-and-thumb of the other hand.

That means just one thing, right? But little kids are supposed to be blissfully free of such complex - and messy - concepts.

So I freaked out a little bit. I asked, "Who showed you that?" with the kind of fake casualness that would only fly with the under 10s. My friend's older brother, she said. She did not go back to that new friend's house again.

I'm not saying that was a reasonable reaction on my part. That might have been day one of a life-long friendship right there, and I nipped it in the bud. But it seemed the best thing to do at the time. The most careful thing to do. That was before the smartphone.

READ MORE:
Demand for services helping children with 'inappropriate' sexualised behaviour
* Sex mis-education: Let's talk about sex
How technology is changing sexual behaviour

 

My point being that the kind of information you really don't want your seven or eight-year-old to have could just as easily come from an older sibling.

Access to the internet in the hands of younger and younger smartphone or tablet users has made this issue an ever-murkier cesspool, and as a parent it's your job to hold your nose and dive right in. It's not easy, and I've started to question how good the advice we're getting really is.

I've done dozens of interviews with the nice people from organisations like Netsafe. What should a parent do, I ask. And secretly I'm dying to get the magic formula that will keep my kids from unsafe chat rooms and pornography that shows women being hurt and degraded and pretending to like it.

Make sure you know what they're looking at, they tell me every time.

Ad Feedback

I've realised that this is both great advice in theory, and almost impossible to consistently follow.

If you don't eventually wake up to the fact that your tweens and teens are WAY ahead of you, then you're dumber than you look.

We've had a household policy for years now that means any device can be seized and audited at any time. Those random audits have never turned up anything untoward, but you'd be mad to think that's definitive.

As Zack's parents found, specialist IT skills are needed and most parents just don't have those. If the police's forensic crime lab's unable to find the smoking gun, good luck to you, Mum and Dad.

So what's the answer? Well, here's what we decided. When there's a hard-but-necessary conversation to be had – grit your teeth and have it. Our most recent one was about pornography and respect. It included graphic topics that the editor of this newspaper would not in a million years let me spell out.

I planned it carefully to take place in the car, where neither of us had to look each other in the eye. 

And it worked a treat.

Good luck.

 - Sunday Star Times

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

life & style headlines

Grit your teeth, have 'the talk'

Young girl's act of kindess video

MasterChef's most successful winners

Cyclist's embroidered hi vis vest video

Clydesdale magic

Protesters chant in park

Queen tops best-dressed list gallery

Being pragmatic about death video

Whisky caramel pie recipe

Three generations in one home

How to protect your children online

Snow beats the sand gallery video

Students comfort grieving classmates

Hack to make instant coffee better

World's most powerful women named

Ad Feedback
special offers
Tools

Due date calculator

Pregnant or trying to get pregnant? Want to work out when your baby is (or would be) due? Calculate your expected due date with Essential Mums’ due date calculator.

Baby name finder

Do you need some baby name inspiration? We have thousands of baby girl names and baby boy names in our baby name finder — complete with their meanings and origins.

Ovulation calculator

Are you trying to conceive? You only have a small window each month to get pregnant. Increase your chances by working out your most fertile time each month with our ovulation calculator.