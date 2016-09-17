Dad's unusual sweet lunchbox treats

British author's lunchbox notes to daughter an online sensation

Facebook Rob Biddulph's illustrated lunchbox notes for his daughter Poppy have attracted worldwide attention.

A British author and illustrator is gaining worldwide fame for what he puts in his daughter's lunchbox.

But it's not the nutritional content or otherwise of what Poppy Biddulph takes to primary school, but rather the post-it notes that accompany them.

Every day for the past three years, father Rob, a published author whose first picture book Blown Away won the prestigious Waterstones Childrens' Book Prize in 2015, has sent her off with an inspirational note illustrated with one of her favourite film, cartoon or TV characters. Everyone from Darth Vader to Asterix has made an appearance, with Biddulph have just embarked on an ambitious A to Z series, with each week's doodlings focusing on one particular letter.

Facebook Rob Biddulph has just embarked on an ambitious A to Z series of the lunchbox notes.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, he says he started the notes when Poppy moved from a nursery to a school at age four.

Facebook Rob and Poppy Biddulph recently held an exhibition of the best of his lunchbox notes so far.

"Up until that point she had been going just for the mornings, and so staying on for lunch was a BIG deal.

"She was really nervous about it, so our childminder had the idea of me drawing a little picture for her on a Post-it note and hiding it in her lunchbox to cheer her up when she opened it." Six hundred notes later, it is a tradition that is still going strong.

About 12 months ago, Biddulph started documenting them on social media with the hashtag #PackedLunchPostIt. Thanks to Poppy keeping them reasonably well preserved, they also framed about 150 of them and recently put together a small exhibit in London.

Admitting that he still might be doing them for Poppy when she's 18, Biddulph, who has just published his third book Odd Dog Out, has admitted he's touched to learn that the notes are inspiring others to do the same.

