Mum slammed for 'unicorn' hair

Mum hits back at critics over daughter's 'unicorn' hair

@MaryThomaston/INSTAGRAM Lyra Thomaston, 6, with her rainbow unicorn-inspired haircut and dye.

A Florida mum has attracted criticism for giving her six-year-old girl a rainbow-coloured unicorn-inspired haircut.

Hairstylist Mary Thomaston, whose daughter Lyra had been dreaming of unicorn hair, finally gave into her non-stop "badgering" – and granted Lyra her wish.

"I told her if the school gives us permission then I'll do it, and they allowed it," Thomaston told The Luxury Spot. "Her hair is already really light so all I had to do was add the temporary colour," she said of the process.

My world🌎 photo cred: @kiersten_grant #kierstengrantphotography #6yrsold#allherownideas#mylilnugget#loveher#kidswithcoolhair#undercut#hairtattoo#modernsalon#americansalon#unicorntribe#tealhair#behindthechair##mermaid#mermaidhair#unicornhair A photo posted by Mary Thomaston (@marythomaston) on Sep 13, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

Thomaston explained that she tried to talk her daughter out of the shaved side because she was worried she might regret it. "But boy was I wrong," she said. "She was sooooo excited."

And yet, while the girl's school had no problem with the funky haircut, not everyone agreed with Thomaston's decision to let her six-year-old dye and shave her hair.

Gave my little brother @jaxson345 this awesome new cut today. HairByMaryT#kidswithcoolhair#hairtattoo#bluehair#greenhair#spiderweb#modernsalon#americansalon#unicorntribe#glowsintheblacklight A photo posted by Mary Thomaston (@marythomaston) on Sep 4, 2016 at 11:10am PDT

When the proud mum shared the photos of the finished hairdo to Instagram, she was accused of "poisoning" her daughter and told Lyra was far too young for such a big decision.

"Really?" Thomaston wrote in response to the criticism. "Because when you're a grown-up with crazy-coloured hair people say such things are for kids. I say why not let them have fun while they're young!"







My very own baby unicorn🦄 A photo posted by Mary Thomaston (@marythomaston) on Aug 21, 2016 at 7:35pm PDT

Thomaston added that while she has no idea what type of job her daughter will have in future, many won't allow her to have "unnatural colours."



"When you think about it that way," she wrote, "it's actually the perfect time to let them [children] experiment with colour."

Thomaston also addressed accusations that she was "poisoning" her daughter, explaining that she used Manic Panic which is a non-toxic and non-permanent hair colour.

"Don't worry folks, It'll wash out," she wrote. "[Lyra] wasn't harmed in the process. Just putting that out there as some people seem to be having a hard time with me colouring my child's hair. It's hair…it'll grow back!' she said.

Fun #cottoncandy colors in this little cuties pies hair. I love making kiddos into a #unicorn. #pravanavivids#floridahair#modernsalon#unicorntribe#taotam#colorfulhair#americansalon A photo posted by Mary Thomaston (@marythomaston) on May 29, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

Thomaston – who identifies as a Unicorn Tribe Member – also transformed her younger brother's hair into a colourful spider web and gave a little girl "cotton candy" hair.

