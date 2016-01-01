Celeb parents battle over baby name

Television personalities and spouses Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley couldn't agree on a name for their baby.

Who said naming a baby was easy.? When it became full-blown war for Cat Deeley, she called in the cavalry.

Woman helps abandoned babies

Philippa Williamson at a Door of Hope orphanage in Johannesburg.

Manawatu woman Philippa Williamson had not looked after a baby for 25 years but helping abandoned babies in South Africa was easy.

Now that's a baby christening

The setup at Kelsey Lee Clarke's christening.

Aussie cricket legend Michael Clarke and celebrity wife throw big bash for their wee one.

How To Dad's Father's Day tips

Jordan Watson, aka How To Dad, with his two daughters Mila and Alba.

Kiwi YouTube favourite Jordan Watson, aka How To Dad, just wants a sleep-in this Father's Day.

Woollen blankets for newborns video

Manaia Haronga is safely swaddled in a breathable wool blanket gifted by MidCentral Health.

'Wool for warmth, fleece for fun' is a MidCentral Health promotion to make parents aware.

Jaxon, little boy who was born without part of his skull.
Juliana and Peter Moore are looking forward to the arrival of their first baby while Juliana battles breast cancer.
Twins Laura and Emily Mercer are now back at home in Timaru with mum Aimee Bennett.
"It's only Monday and I'm dreaming of #Hawaii"
Caring For Baby

Safe sleeping for babies

Encouraging parents to put babies to sleep lying on their backs has led to a dramatic reduction in Sudden Unexplained ...

New Zealand sadly has one of the highest SUDI rates in the developed world.

Baby's crying. How can I help?

Caring for babies with excessive crying or colic is very difficult, worrying, tiring and frustrating for parents.

Confessions of an introverted mum

Break out the breasts, mums

Development

An end to singing

Not everyone has what it takes to be a rock star.

Sometimes you should listen to your heart, other times you should listen to your son.

Can this doll help your child sleep better?

Parents are clamouring for the doll that helps little ones sleep by "sounding a bit like Darth Vader".

Aimee Skelton and her baby in Haseler Hall, All Saints Church in June.

World Breastfeeding Week hits East Auckland

East Auckland is actively supporting breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding mum told off

'Why is it acceptable for a giant picture of boobs to be on the wall but I can not feed my child?'

Despite being surrounded by posters of breasts, this US mum was told to stop nursing at a store.

Break out the breasts, mums

Ready, set, latch: Mums unbutton their tops in unity to promote breastfeeding.

Stina Hjoberg with three-month-old Lace Hjoberg at the Big Latch On at the Victory Community Centre.

Latch On celebrates breastfeeding

A group of mums gathered to feed their babies as part of a nationwide celebration of breastfeeding.

