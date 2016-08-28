Three months in Ronald McDonald House for Timaru mum

John Bisset Timaru woman Aimee Bennett spent a lot of her pregnancy at Ronald McDonald house.

Imagine spending three months of your pregnancy in a hospital bed.

That was the reality facing Timaru woman Aimee Bennett, 33, who was rushed to Christchurch Hospital at 23 weeks pregnant.

Bennett and partner Paul Mercer, 33, are now proud parents to twin daughters Laura and Emily, but their road to parenthood was not an easy one.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Twins Laura and Emily Mercer are now back at home in Timaru with mum Aimee Bennett.

When Bennett went to have a scan at Timaru Hospital, results showed complications with her pregnancy.

She has a shortened cervix, which gave the impression that she was in labour.

"They thought the twins were on their way," she said.

Supplied Timaru woman Aimee Bennett was rushed to Christchurch Hospital after complications with her pregnancy.

She was taken by ambulance to Christchurch, where she spent a week in hospital before moving to Ronald McDonald House.

It was a difficult time - Bennett had previously miscarried a baby at 23 weeks.

"I was a bit of an emotional wreck," she said.

"We were on edge every day, thinking they were going to arrive."

However, after balking at the thought of spending the rest of her pregnancy in hospital, moving to Ronald McDonald House was a huge relief, she said.

She spent the three months socialising with other families and making "crafty things" for the twins' room.

Mercer stayed in Timaru, but made day trips to Christchurch to visit. While Bennett did not like the idea of not being at home, Mercer said "you just have to do it".

It was a feeling he knew all too well. He spent six months in the Burwood Spinal Unit following a car crash, and now uses a wheelchair.

"He's the sort of guy, if that's what you have to do, then that's what you have to do," Bennett said.

In a random twist, there were three sets of twins born to parents from Timaru who were staying at Ronald McDonald House at the same time.

The parents still keep in touch, she said.

The twins were born on April 28 at 33 weeks, and spent a further two weeks in the neo-natal unit at Christchurch Hospital before the family returned home to Timaru.

"We were so lucky to get to 32 weeks, luckily we had no complications at all."

While she was relieved to get home, Bennett said the team at Ronald McDonald House were "amazing".

"The girls there are just so lovely," she said.

Being so close to the hospital was also a bonus, as she could walk over to visit the twins while they were in the neo-natal unit.

Her experience has prompted her to encourage people to support the Host a Roast campaign.

The campaign asks New Zealanders to invite their family and friends to dinner in September, to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House South Island.

Proceeds from the campaign will go towards providing accommodation for families while their seriously ill children undergo hospital treatment in Christchurch and Southland Hospitals.

Ronald McDonald House South Island chief executive Matthew Mark said the need for the organisation's services was increasing, with occupancy for both the 26-room Christchurch House and Ronald McDonald Family Room, Southland Hospital, above 90 per cent for the majority of 2016.

"Our mission is simple: To provide accommodation for families and remove the stresses of everyday life so they can focus on what matters most – helping their children heal.

"However as all Kiwi families know, there are significant costs to running a household, and as we receive no direct government funding we rely on community support to keep our doors open 24/7 to families in need."

People can find more information about the campaign at www.hostaroast.squarespace.com.

- Stuff