Juliana Moore is pregnant and fighting cancer

Debbie Jamieson / Stuff.co.nz Juliana Moore talks about what having a baby means to her as she battles cancer.

Within a week Juliana Moore had the worst news of her life and the best.

Newly married to Peter and preparing to head to Scotland for their honeymoon in May, Juliana learned she had breast cancer.

A few days later it was also confirmed she was pregnant with her first child.

Debbie Jamieson Juliana and Peter Moore are looking forward to the arrival of their first baby while Juliana battles breast cancer.

Doctor's said it was early stages and the tumour was small. The fact that they caught it early meant they could fight back.

"But then knowing I was pregnant - it changed everything," she said, resting at her Arrowtown home.

At first there was confusion.

"I didn't know what to do...I didn't know what was possible. In my head I thought I was going to have to choose between my baby and my treatment.

"I just started crying. I prayed. I thought 'I don't want to be pregnant. I don't want the baby to go through all this. I don't know if the baby can survive.'"

She learned removing the tumour and avoiding a mastectomy was no longer an option as it would require radiotherapy, which was not recommended for the baby. Juliana was forced to make a big call.

"I said 'It's just a breast. I want it gone. I don't want to go through this again.'"

Later she learned more cancer cells were discovered in that breast.

At 14 weeks she was able to begin chemotherapy as evidence suggests there's less chance of it crossing the placenta once the first trimester is over.

While Juliana has been sick, lost her hair and battled dreadful morning sickness, she has also been in touch with people in other countries who have been through similar circumstances and learned most of the babies are born healthy.

She has so far had three sessions of chemotherapy and has three to go. Family have arrived from Brazil to provide support while their work colleagues at Queenstown Airport and the wider community had been fantastic.

Peter says it is Juliana who has been the strong one through everything.

"The baby's the only thing that's getting us there, to tell the truth - having something to look forward to."

Ten days ago, at 20 weeks gestation, Juliana had another scan. It confirmed the baby is healthy and it is a girl.

The couple have booked in for ante-natal classes, are planning to breast feed and recently received a basket of newborn baby goodies from the Basket of Blessings group.

Juliana is struggling on but it is still confusing. The side effects of chemotherapy can be similar to pregnancy issues.

"It's just scary," she says. "We have to watch for signs of things happening in my body. It could be life threatening if I don't reach for help."

And they feel as though their lives are on hold. "We can't make big plans. We have to go day by day."

*For updates on Juliane's condition story see the Facebook page Help Ju Through

