How To Dad's Father's Day tips

How To Dad's tips on how to have 'the best Father's Day ever'

Supplied Jordan Watson, aka How To Dad, with his two daughters Mila and Alba.

"Basically, just let us dads have a sleep in," is what Kiwi YouTube sensation Jordan Watson, aka How to Dad, would like this Father's Day, according to his latest release titled "How to have the best Father's Day ever."

"Don't make us wash the dishes… [it would] be real good if you didn't poo your pants, too."

Watson has two daughters, three-year-old Mila and Alba, 20 months, who both star in his self-created clips. He made the first of his "How To Dad" videos a year ago to amuse a friend with a baby on the way, but inadvertently amused a few extra viewers around the world - the original video has more than 2.5 million viewers to date, and counting.

"A mate had a baby on the way so I made a DIY video on how to hold a baby," says Watson. "It went worldwide overnight and that sparked the idea to start How to Dad."

Watson has since made nearly 40 videos, with the most popular since the original - "How to get a baby to clean the house" - getting more than 1.4 million views since its release two months ago.

Watson says he's not sure exactly what has made his YouTube channel so popular but that "99 per cent of it would be my cute kids".

"Maybe it's my patchy beard? My curly hair? I think it's just new to see a parent not trying to tell you how to be a 'proper' parent. What I do is rough around the edges and that's what parenting really is. No one has the answer - just make it up on the fly."

The best piece of "dad" advice Watson has been given is simply to "give it a go".

"We went to some of those 'anti whatever you call it' classes before our first baby was born and that was her best advice. Just give it a crack."

His advice for new dads celebrating their first Father's Day this year? "No matter what your kids gives you as a present, just smile and say thanks.

"It could be a dirty nappy or it could be some play-doh rolled in glitter. Fingers crossed your baby has mastered online shopping and a new cordless power tool arrives at your front door."

While Watson says it's unlikely he'll get his wish for a sleep-in this year, the family are off to Singapore, "so expect to see a few clips with How to Dad abroad".

