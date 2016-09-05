Now that's a baby christening

Michael and Kyly Clarke throw a baby christening to rival most weddings

The setup at Kelsey Lee Clarke's christening.
Instagram/kylyclarke

The setup at Kelsey Lee Clarke's christening.

Nine-month-old Kelsey Lee Clarke may be too young to appreciate it, but her parents sure know the power of a good dessert table.

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and his lifestyle entrepreneur wife Kyly seemingly spared no expense celebrating their "special little angel's" christening on Sunday, with a set-up that would have rivalled many of the weekend's weddings.

Pictures posted to her parents' Instagram accounts reveal a strict gold, pink and white colour theme was in place at the function, which featured a floral wall as well as a dessert set-up much more elaborate than the usual cake and a cuppa in the church hall.

Kelsey Lee's three-tiered cake featured a tiny pink cross on its top layer, while her name was printed on its centre in the most Instagrammable modern cursive.

The perfect day! Great people, stunning set up. @kylyclarke @caking_it_up @sweeteventstylingbythanhtran @leanne.quinn @cqphotography

A photo posted by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial) on

 

A day spent with so many special people in my life. Happy Father's Day to my Papa. Love you to bits #familia #papa #fathersday

A photo posted by K Y L Y C L A R K E (@kylyclarke) on

"The most amazing day for our special little angel. May god bless you!" Kyly wrote on Instagram, before thanking and tagging no fewer than four event businesses whose wares were featured in the picture.

"The perfect day! Great people, stunning set up." Michael echoed on his own account, sharing a collage of photos from the day.

Michael and Kyly Clarke welcomed Kelsey Lee in November last year, five weeks before her expected due date.

She is the couple's first child.

