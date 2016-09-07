Celeb parents battle over baby name

The celeb parents who needed a mediator to stop fighting over baby names

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Television personalities and spouses Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley couldn't agree on a name for their baby.

Deciding on a baby name can be a fraught experience for many parents. Especially where there may be expectations to follow family traditions.

But for some couples disagreements over the perfect baby name can develop into full-blown war.

For So You Think You Can Dance presenter Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty, the arguments became so bad that they needed a 'mediator' to intervene.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the 39-year-old mum said that the arguments over what to call their first child, a boy, were "awful".

READ MORE:

* Hot baby name trends for 2016

* When no-one can pronounce your baby's name

* How to choose a rare and unusual baby name

"We weren't taking to each other – it was just horrific," she explained.

"Everyone says 'oh when you see [the baby] you'll just know' and we didn't know."

Deeley admitted that the arguments were so bad she thought that Kielty was going to file for divorce. In the end, after the baby was nameless for a week, she asked her mum to step in.

"We'd talked about names and we'd done the Post-it note thing where you come up with different ones and put them in different orders," she said.

"We're kind of old for parents, so everybody else has stolen all the good names.

"And then I thought, 'You know what? I've done the work, I've done the nine months, no glasses of wine, no nothing - I'm going to win when it comes down to it.'"

But Deeley didn't 'win', and the couple were still arguing when they left hospital.

"I was crying, I was hormonal, there was a whole thing," she said. "Still, he wouldn't buckle."

The crux of the disagreement centred around the fact that Deeley wanted a "simple" name and her husband wanted something more "out-there".

In the end Deeley's mum solved the problem by asking what they would have called the baby if he had been a girl.

It turned out the answer, Milo, was the name they had been searching for.

Deeley said, "So [my mum] said, 'why not call him Milo? Milo is a boys name. What do you think?"

The now seven-month-old has been named Milo ever since.

Let's hope that if the couple have a little sibling for him, the naming process runs a little smoother.

- essentialbaby.com.au