Is baby swimming a waste of time?

Do you need to take babies to swimming lessons?

Nirvana's Nevermind album gives a good impression how expensive baby swimming can be.

OPINION: As parents we're bombarded with advice. We're told of the many different things we could or should do to help baby's brain and body develop, especially in the first year.

We're told that the things we do, or don't do, lay the foundation for making them smart, confident and healthy children. It can sound like if we don't do all the right activities then our babies will definitely fall behind the others.

From playing Mozart to your bump, to attending a multitude of classes such as baby sensory and music - there's so many things on offer.

WHY BABY SWIMMING?

Baby swimming is one of the most popular of these classes. Some are offered to babies as young as six weeks and don't come cheap. A term can cost between $100 and $250 per child.

The lessons are meant to help cognitive and motor skills development and improve their confidence in the water. Some even promise babies learn water survival skills.

​They're said to be a great bonding activity for mums and dads, too.

But are they worth the money and the hassle? If you've ever taken your baby swimming you know it's a mission to get in and out of the pool. Putting clothes on a wet, wriggling baby is a bit like wrestling with an octopus.

THE DANGERS

Of course six week old babies won't learn to swim or "survive" in the water. There's the myth that babies are born with the ability to swim but forget how to if they don't do it. However, if we take them to swimming lessons early on they'll keep this amazing ability.

Nice idea, but sadly not true. What is true is that most mammals have something called the diving reflex. When submerged they hold their breath for a short time, the heart slows down and shifts blood away from the peripheral muscles to conserve oxygen for the brain and heart.

Very young mammals also seem to be better at it than older ones. And while the skill is very handy for a whale calf, it's not so helpful for a human baby. If they fall into water, they'll drown. There's no doubt about that, no matter what some programmes claim.

Back in the day, children started swimming classes at about age four, when they were thought to be ready due to their neurological maturity. Many doubt that swimming lessons for kids any younger than that will do much good at all.

Some paediatricians also point to the dangers. Babies can easily catch a cold or tummy bug, some are concerned that they could get hypothermia, swallow too much water, or develop a respiratory illness caused by the chemicals in the water. Those risks may be small, but they're worth considering before hitting the pool.

DOES BABY SWIMMING HELP TO PREVENT DROWNINGS?

The short answer is no. There are even concerns that parents who take their children to swimming classes might develop a false sense of security and supervise them less vigilantly around water.

Or that kids who've had swimming lessons from an early age are less fearful of water and so more likely to dare a dip when nobody is watching them.

Let's be clear. There's only one thing that helps prevent children drowning and that's never taking our eyes off them when they're around a body of water, no matter how small or shallow it is.

WHY WE DECIDED TO GO

I grew up at a lake and always loved being in the water, and I want my children to enjoy water too. And I love doing exciting things with my babies.

Inevitably you end up spending lots of time at home, and there's only so many times you can sing The Grand Old Duke of York and Old McDonald's Farm before getting bored.

Any activity with twin babies can be a bit of a mission but our philosophy is that if you don't try it you won't know if you can do it or not. So we gave swimming classes a go when our girls were about six months old.

HOW DO BABY SWIMMING LESSONS WORK?

Most classes run for about half an hour and the only equipment you really need is a disposable or reusable swim nappy. The reusable ones we picked grow with them and are so pretty that our girls didn't need to have any togs on top. Some class providers want you to buy their special nappies and "double bag" the baby to prevent any "code browns".

In the classes you sing songs while you hold your baby and move around the pool, encouraging them to kick their legs, grab little toys, slowly getting them to be comfortable putting their head under water.

In the space of one term, our girls went from being a bit skeptical about water (bath time was always a bit of a struggle) to being the happiest splashers around.

Yes, it's a bit of hassle getting our girls dressed afterwards but they always seem to have a good time in the water.

We treated the lessons as simply having fun with our daughters but not much else. After going to classes for one term we decided to take a break, but occasionally still go to the pool with them on our own. We'll go to more swim classes when they're a bit older.

I believe that if you don't take your children to swimming lessons until they're three or four years old, they're still just as likely to be confident swimmers.

If it feels right for you and your family, then go ahead. If not, don't worry. What babies need is love and attention. If that's in the pool, or at home on a blanket singing The Wheels on the Bus it doesn't matter. Relax, and do what works for you.

• Jule Scherer shares her first steps as a mum of twin girls weekly on Stuff. Follow her on Facebook.

- Stuff.co.nz