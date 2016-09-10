Teen names 200,000 babies

Beau Jessup's Specialname website gives thousands of Chinese babies names

Facebook/Beau Jessup She's very much a normal teen, but Beau Jessup is running a successful business to help name Chinese chidren.

Chinese parents are giving their children English names in an effort to assimilate and offer them a brighter future in the West.

And one young entrepreneur has set her own business up to make sure the parents don't cripple their children with odd names like Gandalf and Cinderalla.

From Cheltenham, in the UK, 16-year-old schoolgirl Beau Jessup has already earned more than £48,000 ($87,000) by offering her advice.

Iain McGregor A classic name like Catherine Middleton's would certainly be easier to live with than Rolex.

The idea came when she was on a school trip to China, and was asked by friends to suggest an English name for their newborn baby.

Names like George and William, with their princely namesakes, could prove popular.

From then, she set up the website Specialname to suggest culturally appropriate names to prospective parents by matching names to the families' ideals and aspirations for the child.

She's already named 232,000 Chinese babies, using names such as George, William, Catherine and Susan.

"When I went to China I kept being asked to name babies for my parent's friends. They explained an English name is vital because you can't use a Chinese name on email or a university application to the UK," Beau told The Telegraph.

"Your English name stays with you for life."

She'd also heard plenty of examples where names were chosen from films or read online, so she realised she could help Chinese parents "get it right from the start".

The confusion's also partly the result of Chinese Government censorship of the internet - which could play a role in muddying citizens' understanding of western cultural norms.

"Being exposed to luxury items and things like Harry Potter, Disney films and Lord of the Rings means they use those for reference. I once heard of someone called Gandalf and another called Cinderella," she said.

But Beau's website suggests a shortlist of three names, producing a shortlist, along with the origins of the name and a famous namesake, like Grace Kelly or Catherine Middleton.

Songbu Wang, who chose her son's English name using the Specialname website, told Gloucestershire Live: "I chose Nathan because it sounds strong, what's more, I have seen the definition from my Specialname certificate; Nathan means 'generous'.

"I think a good man should be generous, then women will like him. I hope my son isn't a jealous guy. I think English name can influence my child's life," Wang said.

"I think no matter working or studying or making friends with foreigners, a good English name is a good start."

