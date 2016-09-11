Twin hugs brother before he dies

Twin Mason gives sick brother Hawk his first hug just days before he dies

Facebook/ Mason & Hawk Hawk passed away from a rare disorder just days after getting his first hug by brother Mason.

A newborn baby who captured the hearts of millions of people around the world has died.

A touching photograph of Florida twins Hawk and Mason Buchmeye hugging in hospital was viewed more than six million times after the family shared the photo on September 2.

Hawk was born with a rare disorder which required several surgeries and meant he was on a ventilator since he was born.

Facebook/ Mason & Hawk Hawk was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a rare condition which affects about 2500 babies.

One night, twin brother Mason needed to be calmed down and a nurse suggested that mum, Brandy Guettler, lay the boys together.

"So we laid him there and all of the sudden as soon as he felt Hawk, he reached his arm out and grabbed him and just started to smile," Guettler told CBS. "The two of them knew they were there for each other."

The picture of the 11-day-old twins hugging has been seen by millions of people and shared nearly 30,000 times.

However, Hawk, who was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, died on Wednesday.

The condition, which affects about 2500 babies, occurs when a hole in the diaphragm allows abdominal organs to move into the chest. The often-fatal disorder prevents the lungs from developing normally.

The family posted the sad news to the Facebook page where they had been documenting the twin's progress.

"Our hearts are saddened this morning as our sweet little man was called home to be with Jesus," they wrote on September 7.

"He went very peacefully and we know he's no longer suffering."

- Stuff