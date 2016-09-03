Twin boys break same thumb one day apart

Twin boys gave their doctor a case of deja vu when they broke their left thumbs within a day of each other.

Waikato lads Travis and Angus Rutland, five, have always had a strong connection, but mum Kylie never expected it to lead to matching casts.

Travis was the first to need medical attention after he slammed his thumb in the side door of a horse float on Sunday afternoon.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Travis Rutland, left, broke his thumb on Sunday - then Angus followed suit on Monday.

The doctor confirmed it was broken on Monday morning - and then had to tend to Angus, who fell off his bike later in the day.

"When Angus did it, I was just, like, no, it can't be! But the X-ray showed different," Kylie Rutland said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Angus, left, and Travis, five, even managed to break the same thumb.

"At first the doctor thought he was examining the same child, so he said, 'Oh, I've already seen this child.' I'm, like, 'No, this is the other twin.' He said even he couldn't believe it."

The breaks also put paid to a family record - the Te Awamutu-based Rutlands have five kids and their tally of broken bones went from zero to two in as many days.

But, in a way, Kylie wasn't surprised, because the non-identical twins are very in tune.

"If one's hurt, the other one has that same feeling ... in a way, [Angus's break] sort of had to happen. They're just so together that I think one would feel left out if he didn't," she said.

They also have their own bedrooms, but end up in the same one even if they're separated.

The one advantage of both having broken bones is that neither of the parents can blame each other's preferred sport.

Travis hurt himself horse-riding - an interest he shares with mum Kylie - and Angus was biking - something he does with dad Daniel.

They're expected to be in plaster for a month or more, though, so they'll have to put those activities on the backburner.

But both the boys have managed to have a chuckle about the situation, although Travis has been a bit quieter than usual, Kylie said.

Meanwhile Angus is still all go, but keeps coming back to check on his brother.

The boys both go to Korakonui School, about 20 minutes southeast of Te Awamutu, which has also seen the funny side.

The school put a picture of the grinning pair on social media, pointing out the irony of the matching breaks.

Kylie Rutland said she hadn't heard much about strange twin occurrences before her boys' breaks - but she's heard multiple stories since.

