Mum: Empathy for bully not the answer

My eight-year-old daughter came home from school in tears again. It's a recurring theme.

This time, one of the girls in her class told her she was allergic to her. The day before, the same child told her she had fat legs. And the day before that she shouted at her for touching the mud cakes in the sandpit without getting "permission".

I have spent years trying to teach my kids to have compassion for others. To think about what you say before you say it, and to think about how your words might make another person feel. But sadly, there are no prizes for kindness in the playground.

Now I just want to teach them how to stand up for themselves.

The NSW Department of Education and Communities website states, "Schools exist in a society where incidents of bullying behaviour may occur". That's optimistic. Show me a school where it doesn't. It continues, "Preventing and responding to bullying in learning and working environments is a shared responsibility of all departmental staff, students, parents, caregivers and members of the wider school community."

I play my part at home. Our family has many conversations about why children are mean. Often those doing the bullying have low self-esteem or feel resentment or jealousy towards other children. Some of them are victims themselves, of domestic violence, or other forms of abuse. I know this little girl's past and I have heard her mother describe her violent former husband and the abuse her children have witnessed.

As an adult, I can understand and even forgive that little girl's anger and bitterness. But telling my daughter to just accept and ignore whatever the mean kids dish out, because they are victims too, is a concept she is too young to understand. "Why do I have to feel sorry for a bully?" she asks. "She's not sorry for being mean to me."

Teaching her compassion might help make her become a better adult, but right now it is doing nothing to help her confidence or self-esteem. When I ask her to consider the bully's feelings, she feels conflicted and unsupported. She is sad, insecure. She's withdrawing.

I've spoken to the teacher. I've spoken to the principal. "We understand," they say. "We will work with you to sort it out." To their credit, they have come up with some great ideas to build her confidence and restore her self-esteem. But these aren't preventative strategies. They are attempts to repair the damage after it has already occurred.

I don't think the school is doing anything wrong. Because what can they do to control what comes out of eight-year-old mouths? How can they stop eight-year-olds from saying and doing eight-year-old things, which are mean and hurtful to other eight-year-olds? I'm thinking perhaps it's time I teach my daughter how to play the game. Just so that it's an equal playing field.

School counsellor Caroline Powell provides some online tips for parents whose children are being bullied. She suggests encouraging children to choose different friends, or to engage them in activities outside of school to promote self-esteem. Once again, great ideas, but they won't help a kid in the playground when a bully is on a seek and destroy mission.

Powell also advises that parents should practice pretend conversations with their children to demonstrate how to respond to kids who are being hostile or aggressive. Does that mean I should arm her with some phrases like, "Since when do you own all the mud cakes in the sandpit?" or "I'm only allergic to nuts ... I guess you do fit into that category". Somehow that doesn't fit well with the way I parent, nor does it teach much about showing compassion.

It's a fine line, teaching our children how to be empathetic, while teaching them to stand up for themselves. Empathy and resilience are difficult to teach concurrently. If a child has to show the bully they are not scared of them, doesn't that mean throwing back at the bully a little bit of what they are dishing out? Doesn't that risk my child behaving like a bully herself?

I know I cannot shelter my daughter from the hurtful words or actions of others, and that people are not going to stop being mean when they graduate from high school. So along with compassion, I somehow have to teach resilience, for all the times she will come up against the nastiness. And she will come up against it, repeatedly across her life.

So I've decided to teach her how to roll her eyes and shoot condescending looks. I will teach her how to be dismissive, and to laugh off other people's words. Things I have been purposely avoiding in my attempt to raise kind children. I will teach her to protect herself, and if it means there is some collateral damage, well, so be it.

What I won't do is teach her to spit, hit or fight. I will continue to encourage kindness. But I will do what it takes to protect her, including toughening her up. Because I am not willing to teach either my kids or the bullies that their behaviour goes unnoticed, nor am I willing to risk either party thinking that the bullies are going to get away with it.

