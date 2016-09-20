Girl shuts down handsy classmate

Feisty fifth-grade girl shuts down classmate who couldn’t keep his hands to himself

You don't want to mess with Zoe.
Twitter/@WhosDenverJones

You don't want to mess with Zoe.

We don't know much about fifth-grader Zoe but judging from an epic list she has written for a classmate she is a feisty young woman who knows how to handle herself.

Zoe's list of 'rules and regulations' has gone viral after being posted on Twitter by a friend of her teacher. Unsurprisingly, the impressive list has attracted praise from around the globe.

The list, written for Noah, a boy who obviously has trouble keeping his hands to himself, details exactly what he can and can't do.

Read the list in full:

1. Do not touch my shoulder.

2. Do not get behind me with all that playing & foolishness. (Don't get behind me at all.)

3. Do not speak to me unless it's a greeting, which will be never.

4. Stop playing with me on the bus.

5. I have a short temper with people and you ruin my day because you play 2 much.

6. Reread 500 times.

7. You like me (as a gf) but I don't like you (as a bf) I'm 2 young!

If you break any of these rules I'm calling my dad, my mom's friend, my fake mom, and a janator (don't mind spelling) I know!

If you ruin my day I'm going to have to go to counselling!

Stop playing with me!

If Noah has any sense he will follow the list to the letter.

 

 

 - essentialkids.com.au

