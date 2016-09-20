Girl shuts down handsy classmate

Feisty fifth-grade girl shuts down classmate who couldn’t keep his hands to himself

We don't know much about fifth-grader Zoe but judging from an epic list she has written for a classmate she is a feisty young woman who knows how to handle herself.

Zoe's list of 'rules and regulations' has gone viral after being posted on Twitter by a friend of her teacher. Unsurprisingly, the impressive list has attracted praise from around the globe.

The list, written for Noah, a boy who obviously has trouble keeping his hands to himself, details exactly what he can and can't do.

Read the list in full:

1. Do not touch my shoulder.

2. Do not get behind me with all that playing & foolishness. (Don't get behind me at all.)

3. Do not speak to me unless it's a greeting, which will be never.

4. Stop playing with me on the bus.

5. I have a short temper with people and you ruin my day because you play 2 much.

6. Reread 500 times.

7. You like me (as a gf) but I don't like you (as a bf) I'm 2 young!

If you break any of these rules I'm calling my dad, my mom's friend, my fake mom, and a janator (don't mind spelling) I know!

If you ruin my day I'm going to have to go to counselling!

Stop playing with me!

If Noah has any sense he will follow the list to the letter.

My friend who's a 5th grade teacher just sent this to me! I'm dead!!! pic.twitter.com/FSDBxs9Vtq — Denny Dimples (@WhosDenverJones) September 15, 2016

