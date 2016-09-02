A record number of girls are unhappy with their lives and appearance

A new report from the UK's Children's Society has revealed some alarming home truths about life as a young girl in the 21st century.

The Good Childhood Report says that 14 per cent of 10-to 15-year-old girls are unhappy with their lives as a whole and 34 per cent are unhappy with their appearance.

Put another way, almost three-quarters of one million girls are unhappy with their looks.

The report notes that there has been a sharp rise in unhappiness over the last five yeas. By contrast, happiness among boys of the same age has remained stable.

Talking to the BBC, Lucy Capron from the Children's Society said that it is an important issue.

"This isn't something which can be explained away by hormones or just the natural course of growing up, actually this is something that we need to take seriously and we need to address," she said.

Although teen angst is not a new issue, the impact of social media could be making it worse. The report suggests that girls are more likely to spend extended periods on social media, which has been linked to a higher risk of mental ill health.

Capron said relationships, and the way they are played out on social media, are big drivers in a young person's life.

"Some other research has shown that girls are spending a lot more time on social media - up to three hours a night in some cases - and we need to make sure that's done in a safe way," she explains.

Some of the girls involved in the survey told researchers that they felt ugly or worthless. Girls also said that boys were often responsible for verbal abuse and criticism about their looks.

One teen said: "We're expected to be perfect, like Barbie dolls or something, and if we don't then we get bullied."

Another admitted: "Girls feel pressured by the boys that they should look a particular way and that leads girls into depression or low self-esteem and makes girls feel ugly or worthless."

Matthew Reed, chief executive of the Children's Society told the Telegraph that it is a "desperately worrying" trend.

"Girls are having a particularly tough time and it's clear that concerted action is needed to tackle this problem."

The Children's Society is now asking the British Government to take children's happiness more seriously and make it a legal entitlement for them to be able to access mental health support at school.

"Children must be heard and helped," said Reed.

