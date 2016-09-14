Mum's ad to give away 'moody' teen

Fed-up mum posts ad to give away her 'moody' teen

FACEBOOK/ Ella Jane Brookbanks Ella Brookbanks with her son.

If you have ever had to live with a hormonal moody teenager then you will feel for Ella Jane Brookbanks.

Taking to Facebook to vent her frustrations, the British mum posted a tongue-in-cheek classified ad, offering to give away her 14-year-old son.

"My moody adolescent comes complete with a Nike cap that he keeps on 'forgetting' to remove when he's in the house, a tin of Famous Henry's hair gel, a crap phone with a cracked front screen, three pairs of identical black skinny jeans (each with their own gaping hole), a green jacket that smells of cheese and trainers that have seen better days," she begins.

If that wasn't enough to entice a potential new 'owner', Brookbanks then notes that her son has a pull string on his back, like the one Woody has in Toy Story. Pull the string and the teen will "moan, huff and puff and complain," she says.

Common complaints from the youngster's catalogue include: having to shower, having to clean his room, having to put the bins out and not being allowed to stay up late.

Not sold yet? Well, Brookbanks does go on to say that the teen also comes with one complete outfit. "He just doesn't agree with wearing anything else other than the torn and ripped skinny jeans and a green battered top from H&M (and the cap)," she writes.

She continues: "He does come with gel for ever changing hairstyles and two alternating skate boards for 'Happy play days at multi-storey' and 'Moody play days at The Carrs' — teenager will find it difficult to express which skateboard he is preferring at any given time — and this will be your problem."

Brookbanks also lists the teen's qualities and special skills, which include: "door slamming, wearing battered looking trainers in the house and spending more time on his hair than showers, mood swings, not having the energy to hoover [vacuum] his room but having the energy to skateboard."

The exasperated mum also issues a warning – don't try and talk to the teenager in public. "Although he is used to people, you never can tell whether he'll have a good enough social response to any situation," she cautions.

"A soft grunt now covers most basic conversations — followed by the dreaded eye roll."

Surprisingly, there haven't been any offers yet, but the post is attracting attention from other parents who share in Brookbanks' frustrations.

But while no one has provided Brookbanks with a solution to her teen 'problem', one commenter has put forward an explanation.

"Don't despair ladies, this is a curse placed on you during your own teen years - don't you remember those times your own mums shouted 'just wait till you have kids of your own'," writes Carole English Griffiths.

"Hang in there you get your lovely babies back eventually!"

Read the full post below:

