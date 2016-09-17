The road trip that changed our lives

The words came from nowhere and I'll never forget them. Nor the nonchalant tone in which they were delivered or the glorious view that framed them - the Lakes cloaked in a thick, wet mist. We were on the last leg of our London to Edinburgh road trip. The long goodbye, from home to university, with my first-year daughter Amy slouched in the passenger seat, her shoeless toes smudging the windscreen.

"You know, you've done all right, Dad."

"Thanks. I've stuck to the speed limit and we've made good time?"

"No, dummy. I mean you. Me. You've done all right. You've been a pretty good dad. I probably should have told you."

It's the moment of truth every parent yearns for, yet I didn't anticipate how it would stun me into silence.



Old memories flooded the car, days when Amy hung limpet-like round my neck for hours, the endless chatter from 12 years of daily walks to school, her concert solo that moved me to tears and her precious first days on earth that were a traumatic fight for survival. Of course, there were door-slamming tantrums and tear-stained fights over work and boys, too. But here I was being handed the equivalent of three As. Well, maybe an A and two Bs.

Precisely 30 years ago, I too had snaked up this same M6 motorway, aged 18, slumped in the passenger seat next to my mother on our way from London to Lancaster University. Since my mother died unexpectedly this year, thoughts of that journey have crowded my mind. Had my mother thought she had done a good job? Are my flaws my parents' flaws? Have I done a better job and let Amy live with the freedom I always felt I'd been denied? Did we, her parents, turn her into this smart, sassy grown-up or did she do it herself?

And yet, in that one sentence of hers, my daughter told me everything I needed to know.

It was the revelatory moment I'd been naively hoping for ever since we embarked on our emotionally fuelled father-daughter road trip last week. When Amy's A-level results confirmed her place at Edinburgh University, I immediately booked the days off - planning our two-day, 500-mile long goodbye. We'd have a Manchester stop-over to visit my oldest university friend, a detour to my old Lancaster campus and then indulge in a posh Royal Mile hotel and restaurant once we arrived.

My hope was that this would be a trip that would mark a significant moment in both our lives. Perhaps she'd see her dad in a different way and look beyond the domestic rule-maker she was used to seeing. Meanwhile, I'd remember what it's like to be young, with the vast, inviting expanse of life there for the taking, and make peace with this new phase of parenthood.

I hadn't understood the enormity of my leaving home for my own mum, watching the first member of the Fellers break free from our tight-knit family and find a new one within university. How would it feel to reverse those roles three decades on?

The trip began enthusiastically enough, the two of us belting out songs from my specially prepared "See Ya Later!" Spotify playlist, occasionally interrupted by gossip about her friends. Last month this kind of chit chat would have bored me, but suddenly I'm riveted. But by the Midlands, a nervous quietness descends, both of us thinking things we can't yet put into words.

In Manchester, we spend Thursday evening with my old university pal, David - Amy aghast as we drunkenly overshare our lustful university exploits, occasional illegality and quite appalling first dates. Memories of how pre-paid phone cards were like gold dust, photocopiers the most essential academic tool, personal pigeon-holes checked dutifully every morning (yet only holding Socialist Worker flyers). I was, Dave reveals, absurdly arrogant, "but in a nice way. People didn't know how to take you. Curly-haired Londoners were a rarity up there. Amy, if your dad can make friends, it should be pretty easy for you."

For the first time, the father-daughter relationship began to morph into something more profound. Friendship. Not that there wasn't friendship BC (Before College), it just felt constrained by the burdensome rules of parenting that meant I had to always be the grown-up.

Our relationship has been unconsciously morphing all summer - sitting in the garden drinking warm wine at midnight, putting the world to rights, as though with a new friend. I've even been asked by my new friend - finally - for advice about coming-of-age angst as if I might have had some kind of experience of it. The road trip was the apotheosis of that change, with Amy confessing her boyfriend blues, quizzing me about the way my own parents brought me up and even demanding details about my own undergraduate romances.

After Manchester, we stopped off in Lancaster and wandered around the strangely becalmed campus where I had gone all those years ago. It's where I think Amy started re-evaluating our relationship, or perhaps it was the previous night's talk of misdemeanours there that made me seem less parent and more human.

We were walking with her arm holstered through mine when she said: "I'm scared, Dad. This is the last bit of pure youth, the last years of when nothing really matters, life is easy. I'm not scared about university but that I'm coming to the end of that bit of my life."

I was never mature enough to say something as meaningful to my parents, and they'd have been even more uncomfortable hearing it. All those years we spend berating our children in vain about the fact that we were young once, end with university. It's the great inter-generational leveller.

We finally arrived in Edinburgh. Exhausted from doing nothing, Amy spent Friday afternoon asleep in the hotel while I wandered the streets. And my moment of revelation came. I saw Amy - well, an Amy - arm in arm with her clean-shaven bespectacled beau, skipping across the road with her head nestled in his shoulder. I saw Amy in the National Gallery, elegant, confident and tall, her stare fixed intently on a Degas nude. A lightly tattooed Amy served me a coffee nearby, with a beaming smile and a pair of unfeasibly tight jeans.

The limpet around my neck, who I had hoped would never let go, will soon be a version of all these women. My girl will be gone and my smile is as obvious as the moistness around the edges of my eyes.

The following morning, we hugged in the doorway to her tiny campus room, the cacophony of excitable chatter ringing through the corridors. And Amy afraid but without fear.

In that moment, I had the most vivid recollection of my mother since she died. I was standing in the college square in Lancaster, consumed by the excitement of a new life and the hypnotic hubbub of hundreds of strangers, and there was my mother, letting go. Her face a haunting mixture of joy, hope, pride, envy and loss. Then I remember a kiss, a smile, a wave and no tears. Or maybe there were.

And that's how I left Amy - a kiss, a smile, a clutch of bank notes squeezed into her palm, and a wave as I hurried out the door.

I reached the emptied car for the long return journey, started the engine and heard Tom Petty (Time to Move On) implore me:

It's time to move on, time to get going

What lies ahead I have no way of knowing

But under my feet, baby, grass is growing

It's time to move on, it's time to get going

For both of us.

And no, I didn't cry. Because now I know I've done all right.

