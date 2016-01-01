Website for 'surrogate grandparents'

Some grandparents won't be part of their grandchildren's lives, because of strained relations with their own kids.

This website connects young families who have no grandparents with lonely older people.

Outrage after girl first-borns blamed

Does having a female first-born place that much strain on a marriage?

The Economist gets slammed for article: 'The key to a successful marriage? Not having daughters'.

Are we failing future athletes?

The right nutrition can make a big difference to the chances of a child becoming a sporting champion.

Dietitian says kids playing sports need the right types of food - not protein shakes.

'People said we should beat them'

'When we're out in public, we're like the von Trapps,' says Meghan Oeser.

A mum's funny list of kid instructions for her husband went viral. Then the hate mail started rolling in.

'Here's to dads present and past '

Father's Day originally honours Joseph, father of Jesus.

Opinion: Oscar Kightley wishes he knew what his father's voice sounded like. Instead he has just one faded photo and a foggy memory of a hospital visit.

Some British families are willing to pay big bucks to get their own Mary Poppins.
Matt Rilkoff (not pictured here) reflects on why, in terms of important birthdays, 40 wouldn't even make the top five.
Katja Heise said twins Quinn and Angus O'Sullivan keep busy with lots of play time.
Space monsters, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA.
