After my mum died, my dad had to be a mother, too

It's taken me 32 years, and becoming a mother for the first time, to realise how incredible my father is.

When my triplet siblings, Brigid and Michael, and I were 12-years-old, our mother, Kay, died suddenly.

Dad was thrown into single parenthood with three pre-adolescent children and our older sister, Shae, who was 19 at the time. We were living in the small town of Coromandel before Dad made the brave decision to give us a fresh start by moving to Whakatane.



Still a young girl, I hadn't even spoken to mum about all those "firsts" like the first bra, periods, boyfriends or first kisses.

Supplied Kay McLean with her triplets.

It was Dad who now had to take all of that on, and although his tact may not have been the same as mum's, his intentions were the same.



We also had to start a new school, get used to a new town and make new friends. Dad didn't shy away from anything; he confronted the awkward situations and got it sorted because he had to.



And this was all while, I'm sure, his heart was breaking that his wife had died and he was watching his daughters uncover womanhood without their mum. But he never once let the cracks show.

Supplied Michael, Rebecca and Brigid with mum, Kay, in 1985.

Moving four kids to Whakatane, and leaving the town where their mum is buried, was a gamble that has definitely paid off. Whakatane is and will always be our home.



Dad has always been a tower of strength and our rock. He's always showered us with affection, he constantly tells us he loves us, and, for as long as I can remember, he always asks "are you OK, are you happy?".

I've never thought anything of all of that, but now that I have my own child, I know how important it is to give your kids lots of affection, and to be open when it comes to checking they're OK.

September 24 marks 20 years since mum died, and while I've always missed her, her death didn't truly hit me until I fell pregnant in 2014. I think this was because I was finally in a situation where only a mother could answer certain questions and she wasn't there.



I also think it took nearly 20 years to realise the impact of her death because Dad is so hands-on and has played mum and dad so well. He's kept us a close unit, we have supported each other and we adore being in each other's company.



Dad always talks about mum and the way he speaks about her is warming. A teacher, too, he describes her as an incredibly gifted teacher with an incredible mind who loved her kids.

Supplied The McLean family: clockwise from back left, Shae, Rebecca, their father, Brigid and Michael in 2015.

Dad could have easily let her memory fade as time went by but he doesn't; he speaks of her in the present and that, too, has been a huge comfort in dealing with our great loss. Our parents were the best of friends, they had been married for 23 years at the time of her death, and 20 years on I still don't think of myself as raised by a single parent. I feel like I still have two loving parents, one just isn't on this Earth anymore.

I now live in Melbourne, and when anything is wrong, Dad is always quick to offer to fly over. He was there for me at the birth of my son, and stayed with us for three weeks. He cooked and cleaned, watched the baby while my husband and I caught up on sleep, and did everything a mum would have done.

My siblings and I have all gone on to gain university qualifications, have travelled the world, and are all successful in our chosen careers. Dad has never once pushed us to do any of these things; we did them because we wanted to and because of his encouragement. His words to us have always been "I will support and love you in whatever you want to do."

Dad is modest and will never admit to the incredible job he has done. I know he still worries about us to this day, and the impact of mum's death, but I honestly do not know of many men who would have got on with it like he did had they been put in that position.

