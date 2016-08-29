'I will defend my son's right to wear a tutu'

Facebook/Jen Anderson Shattuckk 'I will shout my love from street corners': Roo in his tutu.

Three-year-old Roo likes playing with trucks, doing jigsaw puzzles and eating plums. According to his mum, the little boy also likes to wear tutus.

Until now, the tutus, which Roo says make him feel "beautiful and brave", have not been a problem. However an encounter with a stranger last week left the little boy so confused and afraid his mother took to social media to voice her disappointment.

My son has worn tutus to church. He has worn tutus to the grocery store. He has worn tutus on the train and in the sandbox. It has been, in our part of the world, a non-issue. We have been asked some well-intentioned questions; we've answered them; it has been fine. It WAS fine, until yesterday," Jen Anderson Shuttock wrote in a Facebook post.

"Yesterday, on our walk to the park, my son and I were accosted by someone who demanded to know why my son was wearing a skirt. We didn't know him, but he appeared to have been watching us for some time.

Jen explained the man questioned why Roo was wearing a tutu and described it as "child abuse".

"He wasn't curious. He didn't want answers. He wanted to make sure we both knew that what my son was doing - what I was ALLOWING him to do - was wrong.

"'She shouldn't keep doing this to you,' he said. He spoke directly to my son. 'You're a boy. She's a bad mummy. It's child abuse.'"

"He took pictures of us, although I asked him not to; he threatened me. 'Now everyone will know,' he said. 'You'll see.'"

Jen reported the man's behaviour to police, but the confronting experience had a lasting impact on little Roo.

"Still, my son does not feel safe today. He wants to know: 'Is the man coming back? The bad man? Is he going to shout more unkind things about my skirt? Is he going to take more pictures?'

"I can't say for sure. But I can say this: I will not be intimidated. I will not be made to feel vulnerable or afraid. I will not let angry strangers tell my son what he can or cannot wear.

"The world may not love my son for who he is, but I do. I was put on this earth to make sure he knows it."

"I will shout my love from street corners.

"I will defend, shouting, his right to walk down the street in peace, wearing whatever items of clothing he wants to wear.

"I will show him, in whatever way I can, that I value the person he is, trust in his vision for himself, and support his choices - no matter what anybody else says, no matter who tries to stop him or how often."

The US mum's heartfelt post drew immediate praise, and has been shared more than 37,000 times since she shared it on August 24.

"You are such an awesome mum letting Roo be who he wants to be and being so loving and supportive," one commenter wrote.

"What a total jerk! I would have lost it if someone did that to my son. Xander is similar. He loves all princesses and princess dresses. He thinks they are beautiful. He also loves Spider-Man and trucks and balls.

"There is nothing strange or bad about boys liking things that are usually for girls. I wish people would start to realise that."

People were so impressed by Jen's support of her son that the post lead to the creation of #TutusForRoo. The hashtag encourages people to post photos of themselves wearing a tutu in support of Roo.

Jen and her family were overwhelmed by the response her post received and the proud mum took to Facebook again to say thank you.

"If you have written me, know that I have read your message and that your words have touched me deeply. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your kindness and for the many photos you have sent of your dress-, skirt-, and tutu-loving offspring, who are adorable," she wrote.

"Roo may not always want to dress this way, but we hope that he'll remember that, when he did, he was loved. We hope he'll know that no matter what other people thought or said in response, there was always peace and safety in our home."

