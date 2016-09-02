4-year-old starts gender change

Four-year-old child starts gender transition in Australia

A four-year-old child who identifies as transgender has begun to transition before starting school in Australia.

The child, who will begin kindergarten next year, is receiving support from the New South Wales Department of Education as part of the Safe Schools programme, according to the Daily Mail.

The department has not revealed whether the child was born male or female.

Some have questioned whether the child is too young to undergo a sex change.

Transgender advocate Catherine McGregor said children with "strong cross-gender identification tend to get it right", but added that she can understand why there would be "caution on the part of the department and medical practitioners on making any irreversible decisions at that stage", reports Metro.

Clinical psychologist Rose Cantali said changing gender at four years of age was "absolutely too early", Metro also reported.

Hundreds of other children and their parents have reportedly sought advice from state hospitals about gender dysphoria, which is the distress a person experiences as a result of the sex and gender they were assigned at birth.

