Boy's tragic beanbag accident

Toddler dies after being accidentally suffocated underneath beanbag

Photo: GoFundMe Leonardo Sanchez suffocated underneath a beanbag.

A US toddler who suffocated after a daycare worker sat on a beanbag he was hiding beneath, will be farewelled at his funeral on Saturday. His heartbroken family – including his three siblings – will say goodbye to their beloved son and brother on what should have been his second birthday.

Leonardo Sanchez was attending a daycare centre in Utah in the US when the tragedy unfolded on September 8. Authorities - who have reviewed security footage of the incident – report that after playing with his friends, Leonardo crept beneath a bean bag.

Unaware the toddler was hiding, a centre employee sat on top of the beanbag to read a book to the children. Police have reported that Leonardo was underneath for up to 15 minutes. He was found unconscious and not breathing.



Despite attempts to resuscitate him – Leonard was later pronounced dead at Salt Lake City's Primary Children's Hospital, reports the Salt Lake Tribune.



Leonard's heart was donated to another child.

Why staff didn't notice her little boy's absence sooner is just one of the questions Leonardo's mother, Danielle Sanchez, is demanding answers to.

"All I know right now, is my baby suffocated under a bean bag," Danielle Sanchez told KSL (NBC). "I'm just so confused. I'm so confused on how you don't know where my kid is. How do you not feel him? How do you not hear him scream?"

West Jordan Police Sargeant, Joe Monson, confirmed that while the incident appears to be an "unfortunate accident" police are still investigating Leonardo's death.

On Friday, administrators at West Jordon Child Centre issued a statement, to Fox 13 via their attorney, Barry Johnson. "We regret deeply the tragic death of a young toddler at our day care facility," the statement reads, " And, of course, we do not pretend to understand how devastating this is for the family. We know the family well, we grieve with them, and we pray that God will provide them the comfort and peace they inevitably will need."

"My heart really hurts," Leonardo's father Dan Sanchez told TIME.

"How does somebody do that? I'm just trying to figure all of that out. It's hard to understand. He's about three feet tall. He's not a tiny 2-year-old."

As they wait for answers, the family are now campaigning for beanbags to be banned from other childcare facilities.

"This can't happen to anyone else," said Dan Sanchez. "This can't be OK. The realisation of it is these specific kind of chairs that we're calling beanbags are not safe."

The family has said they do not blame the daycare worker for their son's death - Mr Sanchez noting that he has forgiven her and accepted that it was a tragic accident.

"I'm pretty sure her heart sank down past the floor," he said of the employee. "I'm not upset with her. I would hate for more tragedy to happen."

The grieving parents are, however, still struggling to come to terms with the loss of their Leo who Danielle Sanchez describes as " a cute bundle of joy."

"It's a tragedy, it's a tragedy what happened," she says. "It's rough because you don't know when the last time is you are going to hold your child."

The daycare centre remains open.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the family with funeral costs.

