Mum's genius shoelace hack

Canadian mum's genius hack for teaching kids to tie their shoelaces

123RF The tutorial has struck a chord with parents worldwide.

A Canadian mother's unique hack for teaching young children or kids with poor motor skills how to tie their shoelaces is making many parents sit up.

In a Facebook live video, which has now been viewed over 6.5 million times, Kirsten Johnson demonstrates "the world's easier way to teach someone how to tie their shoes".

Johnson's seven-year-old son Rylan then shows us the technique – something he mastered after experiencing frustration with the traditional "bunny ears" method.

The EASIEST way to teach your kids to tie their shoes for back to school!!!! Posted by Unstoppable Mother on Friday, 12 August 2016

In a comment on her video, the entrepreneur and mother-of-two noted that while her son is able to tie regular shoes now, "we did this to help kids with fine motor skill development and those with developmental delays".

In an interview with TODAY, Johnson admitted that the method had a drawback. "It's kind of awkward to untie them afterwards," she said, "but it's a great stepping stone".

"When kids have confidence, and they start telling themselves 'I can do it, I can do it,' all of a sudden the traditional ['bunny ears'] method will become so much easier ... that's what I noticed with my son."

The video has struck a chord with parents – shared over 129,000 times and garnering some 6,000 comments.

"My son has neurological disabilities and weak hands and has never been able to tie his shoes ... He just learned this in 2 tries!!! This is a godsend!!!" one grateful mum said.

"My daughter is 8 almost 9 and in gifted classes ... soooo smart but has never been able to tie her shoes. It was just a very difficult concept for her ... this video changed everything!!!! THANK YOU!!!!" wrote another.

Not all comments have been supportive however, many critical of Johnson's method for "dumbing it down".

"Or we can just teach kids to learn to tie their shoes the way we were taught," wrote one commenter. "Why are we dumbing down things for kids? It will only equal the dumbing down of society!"

"Great if you are a child but what happens if you are an adult and can't tie shoe laces still," added another.

Addressing the criticism, Johnson reiterated that her method was "a great stepping stone", helping children build confidence so they could tackle the traditional method tear-free.

"My seven-year old is on cloud nine knowing the impact he's leaving with families and their children ... all because of this video," she wrote.

- essentialkids.com.au