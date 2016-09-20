Mystery maker behind Barbie Beyonce

Someone made an amazingly perfect Barbie Beyoncé and people can't get enough

Barbie Beyonce is the splitting image of Beyonce.
With an Instagram account only three days old and already with more than 2,700 followers, we get the feeling that Barbie Beyoncé is going to be big, like really big.

It's quite surprising that there hasn't been a Barbie version of Beyoncé since 2005, when a Destiny's Child version of the superstar singer was released, so it was only a matter of time before someone took matters into their own hands.

The superior likeness of this doll is something to behold; she looks just like the Bey of 2016.

 

A little paint goes a long way! 🎨 #TheMakingofBeyonceBarbie

A photo posted by Barbie® Beyoncé (@barbiebeyoncelife) on

From the upbrushed eyebrows to the exact symmetry of facial features, this is an exact Beyoncé in Barbie form. With only nine posts so far, the accounts starts off with a photo of this unique Barbie Beyoncé being made.

We mean seriously, can this doll be any more like Bey? We can't get over it either. Here she is with her friend Barbie Brandy.

While we made efforts to contact the person (or company) behind the @barbiebeyoncelife account to find out more, it appears very little is currently known about them.
 

Can we take a moment though, to appreciate the dedication to detail here? Astonishing.

 - essentialkids.com.au

