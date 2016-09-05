The best 'mum texts'

Mums share weird, wacky and wonderful last texts they sent their partners

What's the last text message you sent to your partner?

As many couples know, when you're raising kids, romance can very quickly take a back seat. Gone are the flirty text-messages of yesteryear, replaced by a reminder of whose turn it is to do the day care pick-up and "don't forget the milk".

Let's face it, "I'm on my way home and I've got wine" is basically a sext.

The weird, wonderful and wacky things we text our partners was the subject of a recent Mumsnet thread - women posting the last message they sent to their other halves in the popular forum.

You'll nod, cringe, groan and wholeheartedly relate to some of the messages the women shared. And yes – as you'd expect – along with parenting wins and woes, requests for chocolate and wine also feature prominently.

THERE ARE MESSAGES OF LOVE:

"You really are the greatest husband in the world. I adore you xxxxxx" (Qualified by: "he didn't have his usual morning cereal and had toast so I'd have enough milk for coffees yesterday.")

"Good morning, lover! Bins out, washing out - all's well with the world! Xxx"

THE SOS TEXT:

"Mine was a picture of a giant spider and the word 'Help!'"

THE INSTRUCTIONS:

"Don't touch the cake in the back fridge, I made it for Jesus" (It was for the church fair, the mumsnet user advised.)

"Did you ask about paternity leave? I need you to ask today." (He didn't ask, the poster added, noting "The baby's due in three weeks.")

"Don't watch the last ep without meeee x"

"Bin binny bin bins!"

THE CLASSIC CONUNDRUM:

"What do you want for dinner?

THE PARENTING WIN/LOSS:

"All the kids slept to 9am! It was so exciting!"

"Ds2 is running around naked and happy for the first time since his nap. If he curls one out somewhere, it's yours."

"This kid just will not go to sleep!!"

THE REPROACH:

"It's time to get up you lazy arse."

"What is the point of you if when a Daddy Long Legs gets in our room and is clearly intending to eat me during the night you aren't here to capture it??? Pest control is YOUR area of expertise."

THE CHILD-HAS-HIJACKED-A-PHONE TEXT:

"Erres s vgz x ccvrqw a"

THE SHOPPING LIST:

"Vimto x2, Double cream, 1 large screw."

"Get milk. We need a cow."

"CHOCOLATE."

THE I-NEED-ALCOHOL TEXT:

"Bring wine! X"

"Don't forget my prosecco."

- essentialkids.com.au