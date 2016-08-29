Dead Sea transforms dress

How the Dead Sea transformed a wedding dress

Three months later, the wedding dress was pulled out of the Dead Sea.
Israeli artist Sigalit Landau and her partner, Yotam From have created a series of eight colour prints documenting the transition of a black dress submerged into the Dead Sea for three months. 

The dress is a replica worn by a young bride in a 100-year-old Yiddish play. Landau and From took underwater photos of the transformation in a series called, Salt Bride. 

 

"By submerging Leah's dress in the Dead Sea, it is transformed underwater as salt crystals gradually adhere to the fabric," a press release from Marlborough Contemporary reads. "Over time, the sea's alchemy transforms the plain garment from a symbol associated with death and madness into the wedding dress it was always intended to be."

"Landau's practice is deeply connected with the Dead Sea. The artist shot some of her most iconic videos in its water, and has been experimenting with the salt crystallisation of objects for years. 

"The Dead Sea – the lifeless, lowest place on earth, in which the dress was immersed in one state, and from which it was pulled out in a very different form," the press release added.

Landau's website showcases the full set of objects she has created salt art with.

"Over the years, I learnt more and more about this low and strange place. Still the magic is there waiting for us: new experiments, ideas and understandings," she said. 

"It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace; solid tears, like a white surrender to fire and water combined."

 - Stuff

