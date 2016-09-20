Recycling wedding fashion

Trading in used wedding gear and accessories

Liz Andrews is the founder of Recycled Weddings New Zealand.
When bride-to-be Liz Andrews started shopping for her own wedding, she realised just how expensive a wedding for two can get.

She says many couples spend a fortune on wedding goods that go nowhere after the big day.

"The average New Zealand wedding is $30,000. The environmental and financial impact of a wedding is huge," she says.

"When I started talking with married friends, many pointed out that there isn't a lot you can do with wedding decor once it has been and gone."

The Pakuranga resident in Auckland's eastern suburbs has found a frugal way to go about it and launched Recycled Weddings New Zealand.

Recycled Weddings NZ offers newlyweds a chance to sell their wedding dresses, accessories and supplies, while focusing on an eco-friendly agenda.

"There are so many more ways to have a green spin on our day even if you just want one or two things," Andrews says.

"I like to educate people about eco-friendly choices that they can have in this area."

The first Recycled Weddings NZ event, trading in second-hand outfits and gear, will be held from noon this Saturday, September 24, at Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club, Lloyd Elsmore Park, Auckland.

Door entry costs $5 and tickets can also be purchased online at eventfinda.co.nz.

 - Stuff

