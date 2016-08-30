'You're a chef, not a doctor'

Doctor criticises chef Pete Evans for giving 'potentially deadly' diet advice

Supplied Doctor has come out criticising chef Pete Evans for giving 'potentially deadly' diet advice.

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has been criticised for giving "astounding" and "potentially deadly" diet advice to his followers on social media, with one doctor taking to Facebook to remind Evans he isn't a trained health professional.

Dr Brad Robinson, a gynaecologist and obstetrician from Brisbane, penned an open letter to Evans after the chef advised a woman who said she has been diagnosed with osteoporosis to avoid dairy.

"I would strongly suggest removing dairy and eating the paleo way as calcium from dairy can remove the calcium from your bones," Evans wrote on his verified Chef Pete Evans Facebook page on August 21, in an exchange that appears to have been deleted.

Along with a link to his website The Paleo Way, Evans added: "...most doctors do not know this information."

This advice was refuted by Dr Robinson, who was quick to remind Evans in an open letter: "You are a chef, NOT a doctor".

"[Y]ou are not someone who magically knows things that the sum total of generations of medical research has determined," Dr Robinson said.

"You do not have access to information that we uneducated doctors do not. Your astounding advice about osteoporosis would be amusing if it wasn't so potentially damaging to anyone at risk who actually believed you."

Dr Robinson said other advice given by Evans, including an apparent recommendation to cease the use of anti-cholesterol medication, was "potentially deadly".

"Can we make a deal?" Dr Robinson wrote.

"You don't give medical advice and I won't tell you how to best shuck oysters. Agreed?"

In response, Evans dug in his heels, responding on his Facebook that "food is medicine".

"The wisdom of crowds far outweighs the corruption and fear mongering of the media," Evans wrote.

The controversy is the second time in a month that doctors have criticised Evans, a judge on cooking show My Kitchen Rules, for giving health advice.

In July, Evans wrote in a similar question and answer session on Facebook that sunscreen was full of "poisonous chemicals" and people should think twice before using it.

This comment was criticised by Dr Tony Bartone, the vice-president of the Australian Medical Association, in advice that is perhaps evergreen.

"I wouldn't tell Pete Evans how to cook a chook," Dr Bartone said.

"We should all stick to our fields of expertise and leave medical treatment to appropriate medical professionals."

- watoday.com.au