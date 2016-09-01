Warning: Don't eat dinner after 7pm

Eating late could increase risk of heart attack and stroke, study shows

123rf Make sure you prepare your flat dinner before dark.

People who eat late appear to be keeping their body on alert and may be increasing their risk of heart attack and stroke.

New research appears to reinforce advice to avoid eating for as long as possible overnight, and suggests the need to eat a good breakfast, along with lunch and a light dinner – preferably before 7pm.

The research involved a study of 721 people with high blood pressure. The average age was 53.

Eating a light dinner before 7pm is best for your heart.

Normally blood pressure drops by at least 10 per cent when a person goes to sleep. But in the study, blood pressure was 2.8 times more likely to stay high if people ate within two hours of bed.

So-called non-dippers have a much higher rate of heart disease.

Dr Ebru Ozpelit, an associate professor of cardiology at a Turkish university, said ideally people would eat small dinners and would not eat after 7pm.

Presenting the results of the study to a congress of the European Society of Cardiology, she said modern life was encouraging people into erratic eating habits.

"Eating breakfast is important, we should have a strong breakfast, we shouldn't skip lunch. We must have a small dinner and it mustn't be later than 7 o'clock in the evening," she said.

She was keen to see more work done to identify the best times to eat.

Her study examined the type of food eaten, the amount of salt, timing of dinner and whether people ate breakfast.

Of those who ate dinner within two hours of bed, blood pressure did not drop enough in 24.2 per cent of cases. That compared to 14.2 per cent for those who ate dinner earlier.

Of those who ate late, 72 per cent also missed breakfast. Late eaters don't seem to be much better off if they also had breakfast, with Ozpelit saying eating late appeared to have a much bigger impact than missing breakfast.

"If we eat late at night, the body essentially remains on high alert as during the day, rather than relaxing for sleep," she said.

"Stress hormones are secreted, causing blood pressure not to decrease during sleep, which should normally happen."

People whose blood pressure did not drop had a higher cardiovascular risk, with more heart attacks, strokes and chronic disease.

Ozpelit thought the study was also important for healthy people. "How we eat may be as important as what we eat," she said.

The Daily Mail reported the findings added to evidence that suggested keeping all meals to within a fixed period of time – and fasting at night – could have a wide range of health benefits.

Previous research found an early dinner reduced the risk of breast cancer, lowered blood sugar levels, and helped burn calories.

Experts thought partly that was because the body evolved to expect meals much earlier in the day, because people went to sleep when it got dark.

The Telegraph said experts were hoping the results of Ozpelit's research would be confirmed by larger studies. They called for more work to examine what and when people should eat to protect their blood pressure.

