Toni Street in fake ads

Seven Sharp host Toni Street's image has been used in advertisements for a diet pill that has been linked to credit card scams.

The ads, which have appeared on Facebook, promote Garcinia cambogia supplements. They link through to a website made to look like Cosmopolitan.

There, a fabricated news story says Street has been "all over the tabloid recently [sic]" and "parading her toned down body in front of millions of her viewers, lecturing us on the importance of hard work and exercise." Now, the site says, Street is ready to come clean. Her dramatic (and fictional) weight loss is due to Garcinia cambogia pills, it says.



A screenshot of the 'Cosmopolitan' article:

A TVNZ spokeswoman has confirmed the claims are "utterly false".



The signs that this is a less than trustworthy source aren't hard to spot. The article itself is clumsily written, and though the site purports to be part of Cosmopolitan, it features a picture of Street on the cover of Next.

A screenshotted tweet from Street asking for her fans' forgiveness for her lies (that didn't happen) is about three times longer than Twitter's 140 character limit, meaning it could not be real.

At the top of the page, the story says it was written by Amy Morrison, who works for the United States TV channel Home Shopping Network and has no ties to Cosmopolitan. However, further through the story images of a different woman appear, and it is signed Alicia Grant.

Two different bylines, stolen photos and dodgy celebrity endorsements? While it's difficult to tell exactly what's going on here, it basically couldn't smell fishier. Street isn't the only celebrity whose image has been used this way, either: Melissa McCarthy and Khloe Kardashian's pictures are used in this story and elsewhere to promote the diet pills.

Last year, New Zealand man Brian Hogan had to cancel his credit card after a different site selling Garcinia combogia supplements.

He originally paid $17 for two bottles of pills, and was shocked to realise a further $887 had been charged to his card in eight transactions.

"I thought holy s***, I've been done," he said at the time.

TVNZ spokesperson Georgie Hills says Street is aware of the ads and they are "utterly false".

"The claims in this article that are masquerading as a true story are utterly false and that's deeply disturbing," said Hills. "When you have someone's image used to spruik a product they have no knowledge of, that's unacceptable on every level."

Hills says they don't have any information about the people operating the scam, and there's a good chance the company is based overseas.

"It's doubtful whether any legal threats would bother them, but we're certainly exploring what can be done to take this kind of content down," said Hills.

WHAT IS GARCINIA CAMBOGIA?

Garcinia cambogia is the former scientific name for a type of tropical plant native to Indonesia. Its current scientific title is Garcinia gummi-gutta, but is also known as brindleberry, Malabar tamarind, pot tamarind and kudam puli. The fruit grows up to the size of a grapefruit, is green to pale yellow and resembles a small pumpkin in shape.

It is grown for its fruit across Southeast Asia, India and west and central Africa and is most commonly used in cooking, but has in recent years gained considerable media attention for its effects on weight loss - perhaps most infamously via endorsement from television host Dr Oz, who earlier this year had a class action lawsuit brought against him for promoting a Garcinia cambogia supplement as a "revolutionary fat buster" and the "most exciting breakthrough in natural weight loss today" despite any credible scientific evidence to prove the claims.

A randomised, controlled trial of 135 people in 1998, on the effects of hydroxycitric acid - the purported active component in Garcinia cambogia - showed no significant weight loss effects.

Side effects from such supplements, namely hepatotoxicity (chemical-driven liver damage), have led to at least one preparation being withdrawn from the market.

Products using Garcinia cambogia are widely available in New Zealand - nationwide health chain Health 2000 stocks supplements from five different brands as well as drinks powders and snack bars containing the extract.

