Celebrities' lucrative lifestyle advice

Celebrities' and their lucrative lifestyle advice

JAMES BRICKWOOD/FAIRFAX AUSTRALIA Chef and pusher of the paleo diet Pete Evans.

For all his alleged sins, from those "activated almonds" to his latest musings on the supposed evils of milk and cheese, Peter Evans continues to dole out advice on aspects of life in which they have some pretty questionable credentials.

Evangelical Evans says he does it to "share knowledge", "empower people" and improve their lives and well-being, despite a chorus of infinitely more qualified experts calling him out publicly, as they did this week.

Accused of being negligent and even dangerous, Evans' "crime" was to suggest to a woman who had been diagnosed with osteoporosis to avoid eating dairy products.

MARIO ANZUONI Gwyneth Paltrow is another self-styled lifestyle guru

While not quite a public flogging, "Paleo Pete" certainly copped it from the mainstream media and the medical establishment.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS Model Miranda Kerr credited a perfume for helping relieve depression after splitting with Orlando Bloom. She now sells it.

And yet Evans, who has had something of a health epiphany in recent years but is known mostly for appearing on cooking shows, continues to pontificate on matters which go far beyond anything to do with gastronomy – a field in which his credentials are unimpeachable.

But he is one of many celebrities who have veered into new territory, setting themselves up as experts and endorsing a whole raft of alternative ways to lead one's life, from what we eat to how we live.

Getty Images Kim Kardashian knows a business opportunity when she sees one.

And yes, they're making money out of it.

Presumably mental health experts have been getting it wrong when it comes to treating depression if lingerie model Miranda Kerr is on the money.

Kerr claimed she suffered from depression when she broke up from her husband Orlando Bloom, the father of her son Flynn, back in 2013.

However, instead of anti-depressants or going to see a counsellor, Kerr opted for a specially-made perfume.

"After Orlando and I separated, I went through quite a bit of depression, and she [an unnamed naturopath] made this remedy for me," Kerr told her army of unquestioning disciples.

"When you put it on, it feels like somebody is giving you a big hug; that's how soothing it is."

And profitable too, as Kerr has now included it in her range of beauty products.

Kim Kardashian was once only known as the best friend of Paris Hilton (remember her?). Today she is at the helm of a multi-million-dollar empire spruiking everything from fashion and reality television, to some of the most absurd health tips ever made.

Just last week she nominated five foods which helped keep her "energised" each day, which included diet peach juice, string cheese, sliced turkey, along with two rather more unusual items: "charcoal lemonade" and "fermented dairy probiotic".

This was the same woman who previously espoused the virtues of eating one's placenta following childbirth, albeit in "pill form".

Last year Gwyneth Paltrow landed in hot water, quite literally, after her Goop website promoted something called a "V-Steam", or a steam-clean for one's vagina.

But one leading American gynaecologist, Dr Jen Gunter, went so far as to say: "the people who push V-steams also need a little anatomy lesson ... steam isn't going to get into your uterus from your vagina unless you are using an attachment with some kind of pressure and MOST DEFINITELY NEVER EVER DO THAT."

Timothy Caulfield, a Canadian professor of health law and researcher of science policy at the University of Alberta, has written a book about celebrity health gurus, titled Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?: How the Famous Sell Us Elixirs of Health, Beauty & Happiness.

Last year he told Salon.com: "Gwyneth is a brand, so people are not buying into the specific advice, but the larger gestalt. Maybe they're not steaming their vaginas, but they're running out and buying the organic kale that she recommends."

- SMH