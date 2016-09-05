'A complete and utter scam': Toni Street slams diet pill ads bearing her photos video

Seven Sharp presenter Toni Street has condemned the use of her photos in ads for "miracle" diet pill ads.

Seven Sharp presenter Toni Street has spoken out against the unauthorised use of her photos to endorse a "miracle weightloss cure".

The ads alleged that Street had been taking the diet pills in secret. 

"To be completely clear, the whole thing is a fake," Street announced on Seven Sharp. "A complete and utter scam."

FACEBOOK

The ads, which have appeared on Facebook, promote Garcinia cambogia supplements. They link through to a website made to look like Cosmopolitan.

Street acknowledged the articles could look "pretty convincing" to some, and cautioned viewers not to fall for the scam. 

"Those of you that are falling for it, please treat this kind of stuff with a healthy dose of scepticism.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

 
special offers