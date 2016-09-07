What the world would be like if men had periods trending on Twitter

What if men had periods?
What if men had periods?

Imagine a world where, instead of being grossed out or nonplussed by menstruation, men experienced the monthly phenomena alongside their female compadres. 

An essay by feminist writer and activist Gloria Steinem written in 1986 did exactly this. And now, the internet has renewed her thought experiment. 

Canadian physician Jen Gunter, who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, and pain medicine, is a regular commentator on Twitter. She kicked off the discussion with this tweet:

Followers soon jumped on the bandwagon, with the hashtag #ifmenhadperiods.

The hashtag has been criticised as being transphobic, ignoring the experience of trans men who continue to menstruate, as well as defining what a "woman" is by her ability to do so.

The hashtag has prompted a renewed discussion about problems accessing menstrual hygiene products, which can have catastrophic effects on girls' education. 

In July, anecdotal evidence emerged suggesting young Kiwi women were using makeshift menstrual products, or re-using store-bought ones, because they couldn't afford to buy a week's worth of tampons once a month. Some were skipping classes at school and university to avoid potential embarrassment. 

